150 migrants try to cross into the Melilla enclave of Spain





Spanish troops and police faced a large crowd of migrants at the Ceuta border. Photo: AFP About 150 migrants tried to cross into Spain’s Melilla enclave early Tuesday from neighboring Morocco in an attempt which was thwarted but left nine police officers slightly injured, officials said. The incident, which involved “a group of 150 people”, took place before dawn around 5:15 a.m., although “none of them entered Melilla,” the Spanish government delegation to the enclave said in a statement. They tried to enter while running along the Dique Sur pasture in the border port of Melilla, but were stopped by Spanish police officers with the help of their Moroccan counterparts. During the incident, nine Guardia civilian police officers suffered “minor injuries” as a result of “violence used by migrants holding sticks and throwing stones”. Most of them were sub-Saharan Africans even though there were Moroccans among them, she said. Spain’s two small enclaves, Ceuta and Melilla have Europe’s only land border with Africa, making them a magnet for desperate migrants to escape severe poverty and hunger. Last month, Spain was caught off guard when about 10,000 people stormed Ceuta as Moroccan border guards looked the other way. Although most were sent back, about 2,000 are still in the enclave, three-quarters of them unaccompanied minors, officials said late last week. The incident occurred during a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco over the presence of the ailing leader of the Western Sahara independence movement in a Spanish hospital, with the border violation widely seen as a punitive action by Rabat. Although the Polisario leader left Spain on June 2, diplomatic relations have remained strained. Last week, the European Parliament passed a resolution rejecting “Moroccans using border control and migration, and unaccompanied minors in particular, as political pressure against Spain,” angering Rabat.



