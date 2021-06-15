COVID-19 cases outside the NCR increased further

Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, June 15) There has been a “very slow decline” in the number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, but more infections have been found in areas across the country, the Department of Health announced on Tuesday.

In a media forum, Dr. Alethea De Guzman, DOH chief demiologist, said Visayas, as seen in the chart, has the steepest increase in cases in recent weeks.





Meanwhile, she said most of the daily cases last week were from CALABARZON.





The agency attributed the flying cases to non-compliance with health protocols and participation in mass rallies.

Health officials, however, said the pandemic situation across the country remains “very fragile”, adding that it is uncertain whether there will be an increase or decrease in cases in the coming weeks.

High risk areas

The DOH identified the Cagayan Valley, CARAGA and Western Visayas as high-risk areas as of June 15th.

[Translation: Why are they at high risk? Not only their average daily attack rates are on high risk, but their growth in cases in the recent one to two weeks, they are showing increases in their newly reported cases.]

When asked if the increase in cases in Dumaguete City could be driven by variants, she told reporters that the department has not yet seen any variants of concern there, nor in other parts of Central Visayas.

As she reported the presence of variant P.3 first discovered in the Philippines in the area, De Guzman said authorities have not yet decided on its impact.

“It would be premature to conclude that P.3 has significantly contributed to the increase in issues in the areas where it was discovered,” De Guzman said in a separate message.

Experts previously said that one of the mutations in variant P.3 is linked to increased transmission of SARS-COV2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 situation in numbers

As of June 15, there are over 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 in the country, of which over 58,000 people are still considered ill. Over 1.2 million were cured while nearly 23,000 died from the disease.

De Guzman said the average number of people dying every day this month due to COVID-19 has dropped to 51 this June, from a record high of 119 in April.

However, the average daily number of new cases in recent weeks is increasing, driven by the increase in cases in the regions:

June 7 to 13: 6,609

May 31 – June 6: 6,558

May 24 to 30: 6,278

The current average daily attack rate or number of people being infected per 100,000 population has increased by 15% in the last two weeks. It is already at 5.96 from May 30 to June 12, from 5.19 from 16 to 29 May.

The average daily cases in the NCR are 833 between 7 and 13 June, from 997 between 31 May and 6 June.

However, De Guzman said this is still far from the numbers before the overvoltage.