International
COVID-19 cases outside the NCR increased further
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, June 15) There has been a “very slow decline” in the number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, but more infections have been found in areas across the country, the Department of Health announced on Tuesday.
In a media forum, Dr. Alethea De Guzman, DOH chief demiologist, said Visayas, as seen in the chart, has the steepest increase in cases in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, she said most of the daily cases last week were from CALABARZON.
The agency attributed the flying cases to non-compliance with health protocols and participation in mass rallies.
Health officials, however, said the pandemic situation across the country remains “very fragile”, adding that it is uncertain whether there will be an increase or decrease in cases in the coming weeks.
High risk areas
The DOH identified the Cagayan Valley, CARAGA and Western Visayas as high-risk areas as of June 15th.
“Why are youHigh risk is? Not just theirs (average daily attack rate) is back-High risk (ang“The increase in cases in the last one or two weeks, they are showing an increase in their newly reported cases,” De Guzman explained.
[Translation: Why are they at high risk? Not only their average daily attack rates are on high risk, but their growth in cases in the recent one to two weeks, they are showing increases in their newly reported cases.]
When asked if the increase in cases in Dumaguete City could be driven by variants, she told reporters that the department has not yet seen any variants of concern there, nor in other parts of Central Visayas.
As she reported the presence of variant P.3 first discovered in the Philippines in the area, De Guzman said authorities have not yet decided on its impact.
“It would be premature to conclude that P.3 has significantly contributed to the increase in issues in the areas where it was discovered,” De Guzman said in a separate message.
Experts previously said that one of the mutations in variant P.3 is linked to increased transmission of SARS-COV2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
COVID-19 situation in numbers
As of June 15, there are over 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 in the country, of which over 58,000 people are still considered ill. Over 1.2 million were cured while nearly 23,000 died from the disease.
De Guzman said the average number of people dying every day this month due to COVID-19 has dropped to 51 this June, from a record high of 119 in April.
However, the average daily number of new cases in recent weeks is increasing, driven by the increase in cases in the regions:
June 7 to 13: 6,609
May 31 – June 6: 6,558
May 24 to 30: 6,278
The current average daily attack rate or number of people being infected per 100,000 population has increased by 15% in the last two weeks. Alreadyshte already at 5.96 from May 30 to June 12, from 5.19 from 16 to 29 May.
The average daily cases in the NCR are 833 between 7 and 13 June, from 997 between 31 May and 6 June.
However, De Guzman said this is still far from the numbers before the overvoltage.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]