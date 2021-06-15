Young people demand their word and funding for their businesses to thrive





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Pretoria President Cyril Ramaphosa will direct the Youth Day commemorations in these years in a hybrid event to be held in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. It has been 45 years since the uprising by school students against the forced use of African as a tool of instruction and violent response by the apartheid government, the Presidency said in a statement. The shootings provoked protests across the country and intensified resistance to apartheid. Youth Day this year will be commemorated under the theme: Year of the Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Employing growing youth for an inclusive and transformed society. The South African government has called on communities to tune in to its digital platforms and major news channels to follow the days of memorial activities. Prominent South African youth activist Siyabulela Jentile said June 16 reminded him of the courageous generation of 1976 who took a stand against educational injustices done to South African students. The events of that particular day in 1976 profoundly transformed the socio-political landscape in South Africa, said Jentile, founder and president of the #NotInMyName civil rights movement. #NotInMyName International, as a mass-based mobilization force, continues to receive inspiration from the youth of 1976. It was through them that we never learned to look away from any social injustice, but rather, to rise in moments of great despair. and say #NukEmMy. This day is a constant reminder of the strength we possess together in unity. Jentile said June 16 should remind authorities that young people want to be heard and be part of the decision-making process. Existing structures delay and deny innovation and the active participation of young people in the arena of social, political and economic development. Get rid of unnecessary bureaucracy, listen to the voices of young people and watch South Africa progress, said Jentile, who is also an author. As South Africa marks Youth Day on Wednesday, media personality and operations director at Mamelodi Capital Live commercial station, Aserie Ndlovu, has called for increased funding for youth-run businesses. Photo: Supplied Aserie Ndlovu, operations director at the Mamelodi Capital Live-based commercial community radio station, said many young people are desperately seeking funding for their initiatives. Many of my other business associates received help from NYDA (National Youth Development Agency), so I can say that there is hope and hope in the right support in order to create employment for our generation, young people, for be economically active. We also need to get some work done for NYDA as a way to support us as young entrepreneurs, as we have done media acquisition and broadcasting for Youth Day celebrations 2019 and 2021, Ndlovu said. We hope the Small Business Department acts as a caretaker for us as we have been knocking on doors for help since the Covid-19 pandemic started but nothing materialized. On Wednesday, Ramaphosa will provide an update to the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention announced at the Nation State Address in 2020 and it will also officially launch SAYouth.mobi, South Africa’s national road management network, which aims to expand the opportunities and support available to young people. The national road management network is a partnership between the National Agency for Youth Development, the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, the Department of Science and Innovation, the Department of Employment and Labor, the Department of Higher Education and Training, the Department of Business Development Minor and Youth Employment Service. Ndlovu said he was optimistic that the launch of the new portal would change lives for South African youth. African News Agency (ANA)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos