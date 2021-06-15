‘Diamond rush’ captures South African village after discovery of unidentified stones





People traveled from all over South Africa to join villagers who have been digging since Saturday after a herd man dug the first stone in an open field, which some believe is quartz crystals, and laid the word. The discovery was a life-changing experience, said excavator Mendo Sabelo as he carried a handful of small stones. “It means our lives are going to change because no one had a proper job, I do weird jobs. When I got home with them, (the family was) really happy,” said the 27-year-old father of two. children. Skhumbuzo Mbhele unemployed agreed, adding: “I have never seen or touched a diamond in my life. This is my first time touching it here.” The mining department said Monday that it was sending a team of geological and mining experts to the site to collect samples and conduct an analysis. An official technical report will be issued in due course, the department said. The lack of a stone analysis has not deterred fortune-tellers as long lines of cars parked on both sides of the gravel road could only be seen a few meters from the open field, where young people, the elderly, women and men dug through the ground with picks, shovels and forks to find wealth. South Africa’s economy has long suffered from extremely high levels of unemployment, trapping millions in poverty and contributing to huge inequalities that persist nearly three decades after the end of apartheid in 1994. The coronavirus pandemic has made it worse . Some people have started selling the stones, with the starting price ranging from 100 rand ($ 7.29) to 300 rand. The provincial government has since demanded that all those involved leave the country to allow authorities to conduct a proper inspection, amid fears that people digging in the country could potentially spread the coronavirus.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos