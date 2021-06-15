International
Protests over police violence spread in the Tunisian capital | Tunisia
The Tunisian capital has been rocked by a week of protests against police violence that began after the death of a man in police custody and footage that went viral by officers stripping and beating another man.
Six nights of demonstrations that began in the working-class districts of Sidi Hassine and Sjoumi in Tunisia spread to other neighborhoods on Monday evening.
According to police, 32-year-old Ahmed Ben Ammar died in custody on June 8 after apparently consuming marijuana. His family has accused police of beating to death a claim denied by Tunisia’s interior ministry.
During protests against Ammars’ death on June 9, police were filmed beating a young man, who could not be named. Images of the attack went viral rapidly and sparked outrage, prompting condemnation from politicians on all fronts.
Tunisian President Kais Saied visited Sidi Hassine on Friday, where he expressed his anger at what he described as isolated incidents. The interior ministry, which is responsible for the police, has also said that any violations are committed by special officers and do not represent a systematic policy, and that it launched a program to reform the security apparatus years ago.
However, rights groups, activists and people living in the protest areas say the Tunisian police force is characterized by an endemic culture of violence that has not changed since the 2011 revolution that overthrew the oppressive regime of Zine al-Abidine. Ben Alis.
Protests have been taking place in Tunisia’s predominantly slums, where locals say good jobs are hard to come by.
Police here are dogs, said 33-year-old Mongi, who said he knew the man who had died and the one who had been beaten. They are different from what they are in the richer areas. They have deteriorated since the revolution. Now they have less money, so they take it from people, he said, referring to an ad hoc system of arbitrary fines, he accused police of placing those found selling alcohol or holding marijuana.
A decade after a revolution against poverty, injustice and a police state, Tunisia has made progress towards democracy but its economic problems have worsened, sparking repeated protests.
The security services and the police are two of the few branches of the state untouched by reform. Instead, a number of unions have emerged working to guarantee the virtual impunity of any officer found guilty of assault or torture.
During the protests in January, police arrested more than 2,000 people, most of them young people from Tunisia’s poorest neighborhoods. Human rights organizations said hundreds had been subjected to ill-treatment and torture.
On Monday, the UN human rights office in Tunisia said in a statement that it was concerned about serious and repeated violations since the beginning of the year. [that] detect persistent malfunctions within internal security services.
According to rights groups such as the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT), union pressure has been exerted on judges and lawyers involved in cases of allegations of police abuse and victims and witnesses have been threatened. Legal grievances launched in response to alleged violations are either ignored or disappear within the state bureaucracy, rights groups say.
In the streets of Sidi Hassine, claims by the interior ministry that officers guilty of wrongdoing will be punished were greeted with ridicule. Even if they kill someone, they will simply be appointed elsewhere, said a 25-year-old. We will not stop fighting until we get our rights.
Hlne Legeay, legal director for the OMCT Tunisia office, said police think they can do whatever they want.
There is regular and severe police violence against citizens every day. As far as I can see, it is getting worse.
