Suspended BSP MLAs meet with Akhilesh Yadav; may join the Samajwadi Party





Sushma Patel, Mohd Aslam Raini, Hakimlal Bind, Mustafa Siddiqui and Hargovind Bhargav met the SP chief.



At least five MLA suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) last year met with Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, sparking speculation that they may join his party. The meeting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, which lasted 15-20 minutes, witnessed discussions on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and was a beautiful meeting, said Sushma Patel, MLA from the Mungra Badshahpur Assembly constituency in Jaunpur district PTI. When asked about the next move of action, Ms. Patel said, Personally, I have decided to join the Samajwadi Party. There are currently 18 BSP MLAs in the 403-member Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. When asked what prompted the suspended BSP MLAs to meet with Akhilesh Yadav, Ms. Patel said, We were suspended in October 2020 during the Rajya Sabha elections and we were categorically told not to use the flag and the BSP flag, and also not to attend any party meetings. At the time of Rajya Sabha’s election, the BSP did not release any whip, nor were we content with indirect voting. We were suspended without any basis. We were suspended after we had gone to meet Akhilesh Yadav, she added. Now, we have to look for alternatives. So in this context, we had called Akhilesh Yadav, she said, and added that now she has nothing to do with BSP. The others who met the SP chief are Mohd Aslam Raini, Hakimlal Bind, Mustafa Siddiqui and Hargovind Bhargav. In October 2020, seven BSP MLAs were suspended by Mayawati party president. They had opposed the appointment of the official party candidate Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha elections. In addition to the five people who met Mr. Yadav, Chaudhary Aslam Ali and Vandana Singh were also suspended by the BSP. Earlier this month, Mayawati ousted BSPs legislative party leader Lalji Verma and Akbarpur MLA Ram Achal Rajbhar.

