US out, Taliban drive violence, critical situation in Afghanistan | World News

May 2021 was a bloody month in Afghanistan with the war-torn country becoming more volatile and politically unstable. Taking advantage of the start of the final withdrawal of US-led international forces, the ultra-conservative Sunni Taliban have intensified their efforts to capture more areas with its links to al-Qaeda intact and the so-called Islamic State of Khorasan Province operating in harmony with Islamic forces.

The divisive role of the deep Pakistani state is adding fuel to the fire with Islamabad continuing its support for Taliban terrorist tactics. The peace process has failed to yield any positive results and there is little or no hope of doing so in the future. Chaos and insecurity in Afghanistan are likely to worsen further and also affect regional peace in the Indian subcontinent as terror factories will go steam after September 2021 after US and international troops leave the country. This will end two decades of efforts to maintain peace in the region.

By September 11, 2,500 U.S. troops will be completely out of Afghanistan, and about 7,000 non-US forces from predominantly NATO countries – along with Australia, New Zealand and Georgia – are planning to leave by on that date.

Since the announcement of the withdrawal of US forces, violence has escalated and efforts to mediate a peaceful solution between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban have slowed.

Rising violence

There has been a more than two-and-a-half-fold increase in terrorism-related deaths in the country in May compared to April 2021. According to government figures, 4,375 such deaths were reported in Afghanistan compared to 1,645 in April. This was the highest number of fatalities recorded in a month since March, 2020.

Security forces also suffered a threefold increase in fatalities – from 388 in April to 1,134 in May.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, which will take over efforts to maintain peace in the country as international forces disappear, have suffered disruptions in supplies such as rations, ammunition shortages and proved that 26 of their bases surrendered to the Taliban months.

Coordinated attacks, which have increased in recent months, have caused high casualties and led to the displacement of more than 1,000 families from Ghazni, Helmand and Zabul provinces. Ongoing Taliban attacks also pose serious threats to the five provincial capitals: Pul-e-Khumri (Baghlan); City of Kunduz (Kunduz); Kandahar City (Kandahar); Lashkargah (Helmand); and Tjrinkot (Uruzgan).

At least 80 people were killed and more than 160 injured in the May 8 attack near Sayed Ul-Shuhada High School in Kabul. The attack happened as the students began to return home.

A list of incidents of violence that occurred in Afghanistan in May.

Support for the Taliban

In early May, Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib hinted that al-Qaeda was playing a key role in keeping the Taliban’s war machine active. He also said that both Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State-Khorasan Province were conducting their activities in harmony with the Taliban.

One week later, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh claimed that the Taliban continued to operate side by side with al-Qaeda. Saleh stressed the elimination of al-Qaeda elements by the Afghan National Defense and security forces to prove his stance.

Pakistan continues to play the game

What has been a concern for the Afghan government is the support that terrorists are receiving from neighboring Pakistan. One of the provincial governors raised the issue of the presence of Pakistani nationals fighting alongside Taliban militants.

Noting that the Taliban received arms and ammunition supplies from Pakistan, Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib called the outfit a “slave of the ISI (Inter-Service Intelligence)”.

In an interview on May 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reiterated that Pakistan was supporting the Taliban. But the Pakistani Foreign Office described it as an “irresponsible statement” and an “unfounded claim”.

In a statement, Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated to President Ghani last month that “a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular.”

“We will always support the ‘Afghan-owned Afghan-owned Peace Process’ based on the mutual consensus of all actors,” the statement said.

Speeding up the peace process

President Ashraf Ghani said last month that he was pushing for the formation of a “Supreme Council of State” of all parties to advance the peace process as well as resistance to the Taliban. Ghani has met with a number of leaders on the structure and composition of the council but it has not yet been constituted.

The council was supposed to be formed last year. Efforts have now accelerated and local reports in Afghanistan say a list of 18 members has been prepared for the High Council.

Against the backdrop of violence in the northern provinces of Takhar, Baghlan and Daykundi, Tajik leader Ahmad Massoud (son of former Mujahideen leader Ahmad Shah Massoud) declared in Kabul on May 5 that if the Taliban continued to seek a military solution, Afghan mujahedeen groups would be prepared for a confrontation with the dress. Massoud also stressed that, given the withdrawal of foreign troops, the Taliban had no justification for the war.

Hazara leader Mohammad Karim Khalili, predicting a deteriorating security situation in the Hazarajat area (Bamyan, Daykundi, Ghor, Uruzgan and Wardak Provinces), was making efforts to prepare resistance militias against the Taliban. With growing resistance to the Taliban in the former Northern Alliance areas, Afghanistan appears to be heading for another round of bloody civil war with innocent single victims.