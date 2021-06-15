International
Rights group accuses United Nations of sharing Rohingya data without informed consent
The global human rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday accused the United Nations of sharing Rohingya refugee data with Bangladesh, which in turn shared them with Myanmar to verify people for possible repatriation.
In a statement, HRW accused the UN of failing to conduct a full data impact assessment, which is a policy requirement, and in some cases failed to obtain informed refugee consent to share data. their with Myanmar, the country from which they had fled.
The rights group explained that since 2018 the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has registered hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps.
The Bangladeshi government has issued ID cards, which are needed for essential assistance and services. Bangladesh then used the information, including analogous photographs, fingerprints and other biographical data, to present details of the refugees to the Myanmar government for possible repatriation, HRW said.
She claimed that since 2016, over 800,000 Rohingya from Myanmar were either deported or they fled to Bangladesh for fear of persecution.
Lama Fakih, who is the director of HRWs Crisis and Conflict, said: The UN refugee agency’s data collection practices with Rohingya in Bangladesh were contrary to agency policies and exposed refugees to further risks.
She said the UNHCR should allow the data it collects to be shared with countries of origin only when it has properly obtained the free consent and information of the participants.
The human rights group urged the UNHCR to investigate the way in which data collection continued in Bangladesh in 2018.
Between September 2020 and March 2021, HRW interviewed 24 Rohingya refugees about their UNHCR enrollment experiences in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh, and spoke with 20 support staff, analysts, local activists, journalists, and attorneys who observed or participated in the Rohingya census. .
She shared her research findings with the UNHCR in February and April 2021 and the UN agency responded to the points raised last month.
According to HRW, the UN agency, in its response denied any wrongdoing or policy violation and said it had explained all the purposes of the data collection exercise and had obtained consent. He also said that the data collection efforts were aimed at finding sustainable solutions for the refugees and that no Rohingya were endangered.
HRW claimed that all but one of the 24 Rohingya refugees they interviewed said UNHCR staff had told them they had to register to get smart cards to come to the rescue and they did not mention anything about the separation of data with Myanmar, or link to repatriation eligibility assessments.
Of the 24, three said they had been told after giving their data that they could be used for repatriation purposes while one said he noticed after leaving the registration center that the box to share data with Myanmar, on a receipt printed and given only to refugees in English, was checked yes, although he was never questioned, HRW claimed.
The human rights group claimed that they interviewed 21 refugees whose names were included in the Myanmar-verified repatriation list, and of these, 12 were added to the 2019 repatriation qualification assessment lists which were compiled based on data collected by UNHCR.
When the 21 refugees learned they were on the lists of people verified for return, HRW said they all hid in other camps because they feared they would return by force even after, so far, Bangladesh has not forced any Rohingya into the camps. to return against their will in Myanmar.
Zara Rahman, a writer, in a series of tweets, said the question of whether they agreed to share data with Myanmar was ever given, and then only in English that violates UNHCR policy to provide refugees with collection information. data in a language and how they understand it.
In summary: thanks to UNHCR failures, the biometric data of many #Rohingya remain with Myanmar, a country now under military control viz. the military who committed the genocide. We desperately need accountability mechanisms to make sure this does not happen again, Ms. Rahman wrote on Twitter.
