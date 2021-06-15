Biden criticizes Republicans while on foreign soil in violation of political norms





President Biden exploded former President Donald Trump and Republicans during a news conference after a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday, even though Biden’s campaign destroyed Trump in 2019 for carrying out a political attack abroad. Biden exploded Trump’s “false populism” in response to a reporter’s question about what Biden has said to allies who may be wary of trusting the U.S. after Trump. Republicans and Democrats have long observed a tradition that “politics stops at the water’s edge.” BIDEN CALL PUTIN A ‘DEAD CARE’ AFTER THE RUSSIAN CUTTING INVITE ‘THE’ CARRIER MAN ‘ “It’s a shock and a surprise that what has happened in connection with the consequences of President Trump’s false populism has happened,” Biden said Monday. “It is somewhat disappointing that so many of my Republican colleagues in the Senate, whom I know best, have been reluctant to undertake, for example, an investigation because they are anxious to be primed. That is why it is so important that I to my agenda “. Biden appears to be referring to an investigation into the January 6 events. “Importers it is important to demonstrate that we can make progress and continue to make progress, and I think we will be able to do that,” he continued. “So, as I said, the evidence will be where it is for six months from now where, where we are, but I, I think you will see that, God willing, we will be making progress and there will be a a union of many Republicans, especially younger Republicans, who will come to the party. “ Biden’s presidential campaign criticized Trump in 2019 when the former president spoke out against Biden while on foreign soil. Trump was in Japan at the time. Trump, who spent the 2019 Memorial Day weekend in Japan, said he “smiled” when North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called Biden a “low-intelligence individual,” among other insults. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION “The presidents’ comments are below the dignity of the office,” deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said at the time in a statement to Fox News. “Being on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and constantly supporting a murderous dictator against another American comrade and former Vice President speaks for itself. And his part of a model of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions if taking Putin’s word of mouth in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong Un. “ Fox News brooke Singman and Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.

