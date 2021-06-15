Orchid thought to be extinct in UK found on London bank roof

An orchid thought to be extinct in the UK has been discovered growing on the roof of an 11-storey London bank.

Small-flowered tongue orchids have not been seen in the UK since 1989, when a colony was found at Rame Head in Cornwall.

The Cornish colony was destroyed due to land mismanagement in 2009, leading to the assumption that the flower had become extinct on the spot in the UK.

The new discovery of 15 of the plants in the roof garden of Nomura, a Japanese bank, now represents the entire UK-known wild population of species.

Parviflora therapies commonly found in the Mediterranean Basin and the Atlantic coast of France, Spain and Portugal.

The London Colony was discovered on June 4 by ecologist Mark Patterson, who manages the rooftop garden.

Small-flowered tongue orchids were discovered on a London roof after not being seen outdoors since 1989 (Nomura)

I was on the roof doing monthly vegetation surveys and immediately knew it was an orchid, but I wasn’t sure which group it belonged to, so I took lots of pictures and went home to see my reference materials and then figured out what it was, he said The Independent.

The next step was to consult some botanists because whenever you think you have found something rare, it usually turns out to be something common. But then I got the confirmation that it was what I thought it was and things got quite exciting.

It is not known how the orchids got to the roof of the building, but it is possible that the flower seeds hit a wind that blows from Europe, Mr Patterson said.

Orchid seeds are incredibly small and they are very well adapted to travel in the wind, a million orchid seeds weigh roughly the same as a paper clip, he said.

The plants could have originated on the mainland and be carried over the canal in southerly winds which often bring Saharan dust deposits to the capital.

Another theory is that the seeds of the plant could have been brought to the roof inside the land used to create the garden more than a decade ago, according to Mr. Patterson. Plants can take several years to reach maturity, which may be why they are just beginning to bloom, Mr Patterson said.

He added that there was still debate among botanists whether the species first arrived in the UK naturally by riding in the winds or whether it was accidentally introduced by humans. The plant is not considered to be an invasive species because it poses no threat to British wildlife.

The sunny Nomuras rooftop garden, which hosts 159 species of plants and 17 bees, provides ideal conditions for the rare orchid, he said.

Linguistic orchids especially like hot and dry conditions because it is a Mediterranean plant, Mr. Patterson said.

Orchids are also in high demand and, in nature, are regularly dug up and stolen by illegal plant collectors.

If they had been found at ground level, they could all have already been excavated. But because they are on the roof of a safe bank, they are well protected.

He added that the UK should expect to see more species arriving from warmer climates as temperatures continue to rise.

The species is moving north as the climate changes, he said. Often its things that are very mobile, such as winged insects and orchid seeds, that will arrive first.

Commenting on the discovery, Mark Waller, an ecologist and author of Britains Orchids, said: Finding the second Britains colony of small-flowered orchids with flowers is exciting in itself, but finding them on a green roof in the City of London is extraordinary.

This is a clear proof that with patience and dedication, even the most difficult places can become a haven for some of our rarest wildlife.