



Israeli researchers have discovered that humans and Neanderthals coexisted in the Negev desert 50,000 years ago, in an excavation of the Boker Tacht archeological site in Ein Avdat National Park in southern Israel. Research published in the scientific journal PNAS by Prof. Elisabetta Boaretto of the Weizmann Institute and Dr. Omry Barzilai of the Israel Antiquities Authority provided the first evidence that the two species lived together in the Middle East and discovered that Homo sapiens migrated from Africa to the Israel Boker Tacht. 3 Boker Tachtit Archaeological Site in the Negev (Photo: TPS) Boker Tachtit is an important site for tracking early migration from human species outside Africa and documenting the transition from Neanderthals to modern humans. Barzilai, director of excavations at the Boker Tacht site on behalf of the Antiquities Authority, said Boker Tacht is the first known site reached by modern man outside Africa, making this site and its dating essential. There is no doubt that as they inhabited and moved around the Negev, the two species were aware of each other’s existence, he said. Our search of the Boker Tacht site places an important, well-defined benchmark in the chronology of human evolution. 3 View of the Boker Tacht excavation site; fenced: a group of uncovered pebble objects; representative of the Upper Paleolithic stone point at Boker Tacht. (Photo: Authority of Antiquities of Israel) The Max Planck-Weizmann Center for Integrative Archeology and Anthropology funded the excavation. For the research, dozens of carbon samples from the excavation were analyzed using radiocarbon dating in the laboratory of Prof. Boarettos at the Weizmann Institute of Science. For the first time in prehistoric research, the results of the meetings confirm the hypothesis that there must have been a spatial overlap between the late Mousterian culture, identified with Neanderthal man, and the Emiran culture, which is associated with the emergence of modern man in the Middle East, Barzilai said. . Neanderthals and Homo sapiens lived in the Old World together simultaneously during the Middle Paleolithic period 250,000-50,000 years ago. Israel and the Middle East contained the remains of Neanderthals and Homo sapiens and were the distribution boundaries of these species. According to DNA studies, the widespread process of migration from Africa to Asia, Europe, and the rest of the world led to the extinction of Neanderthals and assimilation into the modern human population. 3 Excavations at the 50,000-year-old Boker Tacht site in the Negev desert (Photo: Authority of Antiquities of Israel) The latest study confirms the hypothesis that there were several interactions and genetic exchanges between ancient peoples and cultures, and one of the intercultural encounters took place in the Negev 50,000 years ago. Dr. Barzilai said the forthcoming study will include discovering the nature of the encounter identified between the two species and whether Neanderthals became extinct naturally, joined modern man or became extinct in a violent way.







