A sad day for democracy if the line is crossed between the right to protest and terrorist activity: KL
A Bill of Rights Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani accepted it on a regular basis for securing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each along with two securities of similar amount. The court also granted bail to two other student activists in the case.
While giving relief, Stoli thought: “It seems that in his anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be blurring somewhat. If this opinion gains traction. “It would be a sad day for democracy.”
Furthermore, the court stated that the allegations regarding the inflammatory speeches, the organization of ‘chakka jaam’, the incitement of women are evidence that she participated in the organization of the protests, but there is no specific allegation that she incited violence.
“We can not distinguish any specific or specific allegation, let alone any material, that the complainant has incited violence, what to talk about committing a terrorist act or a conspiracy or preparatory action to commit a terrorist act as understood in UAPA , “the judges said in a 72 – page trial.
Narwal, who was arrested in May 2020, has been directed to hand over her passport and not travel abroad without the permission of the trial court or to contact prosecution witnesses or other persons familiar with the facts of the case or to intervene in proof.
The case concerns the alleged ‘conspiracy’ to incite unrest, which had left 53 people dead and hundreds injured in north-eastern Delhi in February last year.
Narwal, along with 17 others, have been charged in the case.
A student attending the MPhil-PhD program from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Narwal has been charged with various offenses under the Indian Penal Code, the Illegal Assembly Prevention Act, the Indian Penal Code, the Weapons Act and the Public Property Damage Prevention Act.
The court said that no violation under Articles 15 (terrorist act), 17 (punishment for fundraising for terrorist act) or 18 (punishment for conspiracy) was committed prima facie against Narwal in the case based on the indictment and the material of collected and quoted by the prosecution.
He said that although the definition of ‘terrorist act’ in Article 15 of the Regular Act of Illegal Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) is broad and somewhat vague, it should take on the essential character of terrorism and the expression ‘terrorist act’ does not may be allowed to apply in a “cavalier manner” to criminal acts that fall entirely under the IPC.
“Given the background, profile and position of the complainant, there is no reasonable apparent basis to suspect, nor do we have any reasonable catch, that the complainant will either evade justice; or that she will manipulate the evidence; either she will intimidate witnesses or else she will try to disrupt the trial, “the high court said.
He noted that the indictment was filed on September 16, 2020 and has 740 prosecution witnesses and the trial has not yet begun as it is unlikely to start soon in view of the truncated functioning of the courts due to the second wave predominant COVID- 19 pandemic.
In the indictment, police claimed the clashes were part of a “pre-planned and premeditated plot”.
He showed screenshots of alleged WhatsApp messages exchanged by student activists, as well as their Facebook posts, to establish their collaboration on the alleged plot.
Narwal is charged in a total of three cases in connection with the Delhi riots. It is now provided on bail in all cases. In addition, the court granted bail to JNU student Devanagana Kalita and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha.
