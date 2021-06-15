Rights groups urge UN to launch investigation into Beirut blast | Beirut blast News





HRW said it documented flaws in the blast investigation, including political interference, while no indictment has been issued so far.

A group of international and regional rights groups have called on the UN Human Rights Council to launch an investigative mission in recent years of the deadly mass bombing in Beirut Port that killed 211 people. On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the call was made in a joint letter by 53 Lebanese, regional and international groups and individuals, as well as 62 survivors and families of the victims. HRW said it had documented many flaws in the internal blast investigation, including flagrant political interference, lack of respect for fair trial standards and due process violations. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate a highly explosive material used in the trash had been improperly stored in the harbor for years. The chemicals ignited in a catastrophic August blast that, in addition to killing 211, injured more than 6,000 people and damaged entire neighborhoods. The Beirut bombing was a tragedy of historic proportions, stemming from governments’ failure to protect the most fundamental rights to life, said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa. The families of those who died, the thousands of people who were injured and harmed, and the hundreds of thousands who had their lives ruined and their housing, health and property rights violated deserve no less, Maalouf added. It remains unknown what caused an initial warehouse fire that caused the explosion and who was responsible for storing the manure in decomposition since 2014. #BeirutBlast it was not an isolated or idiosyncratic incident. Rather, it was a rather dramatic illustration of the human rights impacts of decades of corruption, incompetence, impunity, and mismanagement by #Lebanons ruling elite.https://t.co/nktpR3rwes Aya Majzoub (@Aya_Majzoub) June 15, 2021 The Lebanese authorities have had over 10 months to demonstrate that they are ready and capable to conduct a credible investigation, said Aya Majzoub, Lebanese researcher at HRW. But they have failed in all accounts. Six days after the blast, the Lebanese government referred the Beirut blast to the country’s Judicial Council, a special court without an appeal process. No indictment has been issued so far. In December, the prosecutor investigating the blast filed charges against caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers, accusing them of negligence that led to the deaths of hundreds of people. Two months later, the judge in the investigation was replaced after legal challenges by two former cabinet ministers he had accused of negligence.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos