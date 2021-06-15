Kopparberg: The beverage brand attracts ads in GB News





The beverage brand Kopparberg says it has suspended ads on GB News in anticipation of a “further review” of its content. The Swedish brewery appeared on a list of companies whose ads had appeared on the channel on Monday, posted by a Twitter user calling for a boycott of the firms. Responding to the tweet Kopparberg, best known to his friends, said: “Thank you for bringing our attention. We want to make it clear to everyone that our ad appeared on this channel without our knowledge or consent.” The firm added: “Kopparberg is a drink for everyone and we immediately suspended our ads from this channel pending further review of its content.” The Independent has contacted Kopparberg and GB News for comment. Recommended After months of speculation about how it might influence public opinion and political discourse in the UK, GB News launched on Sunday evening and immediately drew attention. The 24-hour channel started at 8 p.m. with a special program called Welcome to GB News hosted by the chairman of the channels, former BBC journalist Andrew Neil. Neil began proceedings by introducing the GB News team, including former Brexit Party nominee and The Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry, former Sky News reporter Colin Brazier and former Sun Editor-in-Chief Ed Dan Wootton, who sparked controversy with his broadcast first on the channel. Live Tonight with Dan Wootton began with a lengthy monologue condemning the expected delay in exiting the Englands from the remaining restrictions of the Covid blockade, which was confirmed on Monday. Wotton went on to claim that it is “increasingly clear now that there is a movement between some public health officials and politicians to create an ultra-prudent state of biosafety, copying like China.” He urged viewers to fight year-end scientists, whom he suggested were taking control and being dependent on the government, and accused the government of running a Covid intimidation campaign which had terrified the public in support of the blockades. The opening night of the channel was filled with technical issues and received mixed reviews from critics. His release however attracted more viewers than rivals BBC News and Sky News at the same time.

