International
Foreign Minister Jaishankar meets his Qatari counterpart in Doha
NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday stopped in the Qatari capital Doha for his second visit in a week and held talks with his counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
Jaishankar met with the Qatari minister, who also holds the post of deputy prime minister, on his way home from a three-day visit to Kenya. The minister visited the East African country after concluding a three-day visit to Kuwait.
“It is good that I met with DPM & FM @MBA_AlThani of Qatar today in Doha. I praised Qatar’s solidarity during the second Covid wave. We discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional issues,” Jaishankar said in a Twitter post.
Last week, on his way to Kuwait, Jaishankar stopped in Doha on June 9 when he met with Qatari national security adviser Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for the support and solidarity of the Gulf nation in India to fight against the covid-19 pandemic. France had air-lifted oxygen containers in Qatar, where they were filled and the containers transported to India as the country collided with a brutal second wave of covid-19 infections.
“It is a pleasure to meet the Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his knowledge of developments in the region and beyond. Thank him for his support and solidarity in India’s fight against Covid,” the minister said in a statement. Twitter post.
The ban in Qatar is also being seen as significant given that Doha has been the venue for peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government representatives. The US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is also a regular visitor to Doha given that the Taliban have their political office there.
The Jaishankars ban comes amid reports that India has for the first time opened channels of communication with Afghan Taliban leaders, including Mullah Baradar. This comes against the backdrop of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan before the September 11 deadline for US-led forces to leave the country after a nearly two-decade stay there.
Last week, the Indian foreign ministry did not deny reports of contacts between India and the Taliban, seen as backed and controlled by Pakistan’s New Delhi arc rival. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India is in contact with various actors “in Afghanistan in pursuit of our long-term commitment to the development and reconstruction of Afghanistan”.
India had previously refused to hold direct talks with the Taliban leadership, which has been accused of facilitating terrorist attacks along with groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad in Indian missions in Afghanistan. New Delhi was also known to be in contact with leaders in Afghanistan who had open lines of communication with the Taliban but were never in direct contact with the hardline group.
However, analysts say the evolving situation in Afghanistan’s withdrawal of US troops and making it clear that the Taliban will be part of a government in Kabul may have resulted in a rethinking by New Delhi. That the Afghan government itself was holding talks with the Taliban may also have helped New Delhi rethink, they say.
