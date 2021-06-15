Puducherry government extends blockade of Covid-19 until June 21, allows retail sale of alcoholic beverages, arrack | Latest India News





The Puducherry government has extended the blockade to control the spread of the coronavirus in the union territory until midnight on June 21 with additional restrictions. The blocking rates went into effect at midnight on June 14th. According to orders issued Monday evening announcing the extension of the connection, parks, gardens, cinema houses, multiplexes, auditoriums, museums and libraries would remain closed and gatherings and congregations in any form were also prohibited. The government said the retail sale of alcoholic beverages and arrack is allowed from 9am to 5pm. Also, cultural festivals, sports activities and other entertainment were strictly forbidden, it was said. All shops, commercial and business establishments will be allowed to do business from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day without air conditioning and following Covid protocols. By order, vegetable stalls and fruit shops will be allowed to operate from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Restaurants and bar facilities within hotels, lodges and guest houses as well as other independent restaurants are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity until 5pm strictly following Covid’s proper conduct. Tea shops and juice stalls are allowed to operate up to 5 PM following Covid rates. It was also stated that the Excise Department should also promptly issue instructions for the distribution of beverages on the doorstep within the territory of the union only in accordance with the provisions of the Excise Act and the following Rules to reduce damage to liquor stores. Freight transport will remain allowed and private and government public passenger transport buses, vehicles, taxis are also allowed to operate until 5am on all days. The order stated that the beach road would be open to the public from 5am to 9am during the blocking period. Strollers must wear masks and maintain norms of social distancing. All places of worship would be open to people for prayer until 5 PM. Also, the government said there was a ceiling at 25 for guests attending weddings. The number of people should also not exceed 20 at funerals. The order also said essential services that would be allowed to operate without any restrictions included petrol boxes, ATM centers, electricity, milk and milk booths.

