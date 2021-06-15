International
Calls for restraint before the Israeli nationalist march in East Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli right-wing groups plan to march on East Jerusalem on Tuesday in a flag-waving procession that threatens to resurrect tensions with the Palestinians and presents an early test for the new Israeli government.
The marchers hope to pass through the Old City surrounded by Jerusalem, which is home to sacred shrines for Judaism, Islam and Christianity and is the most sensitive site to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Attacking the march as a provocation, Palestinians called for Day of Rage protests in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with still fresh memories of confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
We warn of the dangerous consequences that could result from the intention of the occupying powers to allow Israeli extremist settlers to carry out the Flag March in occupied Jerusalem, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Twitter.
The march was originally planned for May 10 as part of Jerusalem Day celebrations celebrating the Israeli capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war.
At the last minute she left the Old Gate of Damascus and the Muslim Quarter – possible areas of the flashpoint.
But even after the redirection, he helped spark 11 days of hostilities between the Islamic rulers of Gaza and Hamas, during which Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel and Israel carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling in Gaza.
The march is being held by Israeli right-wingers who were outraged that last month the event deviated from its traditional path and accused former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of’s government of ousting Hamas.
Interior Minister Israels approved it Monday and the procession was scheduled for 6 p.m. (1500 GMT).
We will march, thousands of us, with flags where it was said. “Everywhere we were told not to march – we will not march,” said Matan Peleg, one of the organizers of the march for Israel Army Radio.
Diplomats demanded restraint from all sides.
Tensions (are) rising again in Jerusalem at a very fragile and sensitive time of security and politics, when the UN and Egypt are actively engaged in strengthening the ceasefire, UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said on Twitter .
He called on all parties to act responsibly and to avoid any provocation that could lead to another round of confrontation.
TEST P FORR BENNETT
The march poses a challenge to newly-installed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his alliance of right-wing, center-left, and Arab parties, which took office on Sunday and ended Netanyahu’s long rule.
Bennett leads a far-right party, and the deviation from the procession could anger members of his religious base and expose him to allegations that he was giving Hamos veto power over events in Jerusalem.
Israel, which invaded and later annexed East Jerusalem in a move that has not gained international recognition, considers the entire city as its capital. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state, to include the West Bank and Gaza.
Palestinian protests were scheduled for 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) in Gaza, and Hamas and the faction of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah have called on Palestinians to flock to the Old City to oppose the march.
Although the final route remains unclear, police said Tuesday they would close roads in areas populated mainly by Palestinians leading to the Old Gate of Damascus and trampling on the walls of the Old Towns.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with police, army and intelligence chiefs on Tuesday and underlined the need to avoid friction and protect the personal safety of Israeli citizens, Jews and Arabs alike, his office said.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Stephen Farrell, Additional Reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza, Editing by Howard Goller, Michael Perry and Timothy Heritage
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]