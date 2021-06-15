Calls for restraint before the Israeli nationalist march in East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli right-wing groups plan to march on East Jerusalem on Tuesday in a flag-waving procession that threatens to resurrect tensions with the Palestinians and presents an early test for the new Israeli government.

Photograph Photograph: Young people waving Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day amid Israeli-Palestinian tension as they march along the walls surrounding the Old City of Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. REUTERS / Nir Elias / File Photo

The marchers hope to pass through the Old City surrounded by Jerusalem, which is home to sacred shrines for Judaism, Islam and Christianity and is the most sensitive site to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Attacking the march as a provocation, Palestinians called for Day of Rage protests in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with still fresh memories of confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

We warn of the dangerous consequences that could result from the intention of the occupying powers to allow Israeli extremist settlers to carry out the Flag March in occupied Jerusalem, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Twitter.

The march was originally planned for May 10 as part of Jerusalem Day celebrations celebrating the Israeli capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war.

At the last minute she left the Old Gate of Damascus and the Muslim Quarter – possible areas of the flashpoint.

But even after the redirection, he helped spark 11 days of hostilities between the Islamic rulers of Gaza and Hamas, during which Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel and Israel carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling in Gaza.

The march is being held by Israeli right-wingers who were outraged that last month the event deviated from its traditional path and accused former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of’s government of ousting Hamas.

Interior Minister Israels approved it Monday and the procession was scheduled for 6 p.m. (1500 GMT).

We will march, thousands of us, with flags where it was said. “Everywhere we were told not to march – we will not march,” said Matan Peleg, one of the organizers of the march for Israel Army Radio.

Diplomats demanded restraint from all sides.

Tensions (are) rising again in Jerusalem at a very fragile and sensitive time of security and politics, when the UN and Egypt are actively engaged in strengthening the ceasefire, UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said on Twitter .

He called on all parties to act responsibly and to avoid any provocation that could lead to another round of confrontation.

TEST P FORR BENNETT

The march poses a challenge to newly-installed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his alliance of right-wing, center-left, and Arab parties, which took office on Sunday and ended Netanyahu’s long rule.

Bennett leads a far-right party, and the deviation from the procession could anger members of his religious base and expose him to allegations that he was giving Hamos veto power over events in Jerusalem.

Israel, which invaded and later annexed East Jerusalem in a move that has not gained international recognition, considers the entire city as its capital. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state, to include the West Bank and Gaza.

Palestinian protests were scheduled for 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) in Gaza, and Hamas and the faction of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah have called on Palestinians to flock to the Old City to oppose the march.

Although the final route remains unclear, police said Tuesday they would close roads in areas populated mainly by Palestinians leading to the Old Gate of Damascus and trampling on the walls of the Old Towns.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with police, army and intelligence chiefs on Tuesday and underlined the need to avoid friction and protect the personal safety of Israeli citizens, Jews and Arabs alike, his office said.