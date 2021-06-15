China says radiation levels are normal around the Taishan power plant after the reported leak





“There are no anomalies in the radiant environment around the nuclear power plant. Its safety is guaranteed,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference in Beijing.

On Monday, CNN reported that the French company that helps operate the nuclear plant in the southern province of Guangdong had warned Washington of an “immediate radiological threat.”

The warning included an accusation that the Chinese security authority was raising acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the plant in order to avoid having to shut it down, according to a letter from the French firm Framatome to the US Department of Energy, received from CNN.

Responding to the report on Tuesday, Zhao said the Taishan plant was fully compliant with all technical requirements.

“China attaches great importance to nuclear safety and has established a nuclear safety oversight system that is in line with international standards and national conditions,” he said. “China’s nuclear power plants have now maintained a good record of operation. There have been no incidents affecting the environment and public health.” Zhao, however, declined to answer further questions about Framatome’s language in its warning to U.S. officials, in particular, its use of the term “immediate radiological threat” and the suggestion that Chinese authorities had raised acceptable radiation limits. for the plant The surrounding area. In a statement on its website on Sunday, the plant owners also claimed that the environmental readings for both the facility and the surrounding areas were “normal”. Both nuclear reactors in Taishan are both operational, the statement said, adding that Unit 2 had recently completed an “adjustment” and “successfully connected to the grid on June 10, 2021”. It did not specify why and how the plant was repaired. Despite the alarming announcement from Framatome, which is largely owned by French utility Electricite de France (EDF), the Biden administration believes the structure is not yet at a “crisis level,” a source told CNN. EDF holds a 30% stake in the owner and operator of the power plant, TNPJVC – a joint venture with China General Nuclear Energy Group. China General Nuclear Energy Group and three of its members were added to a List of American entities in August 2019, cutting the Chinese company’s access to American technology. Framatome had arrived in the US in order to obtain a waiver that would allow them to share US technical assistance to resolve the issue at the Chinese factory. U.S. officials have been monitoring the situation and believe it does not currently pose a serious threat to the safety of factory workers or the Chinese public. But the concern was quite significant that the National Security Council held numerous meetings last week. The Biden administration has discussed the situation with the French government and their experts at the Department of Energy, sources said. The United States has also been in contact with the Chinese government, U.S. officials said, although the extent of that contact is unclear. In a statement to CNN on Friday, Framatome acknowledged that it was “supporting the resolution of a performance issue with the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong Province, China.” “According to the available data, the plant is operating within safety parameters. Our team is working with relevant experts to assess the situation and propose solutions to address any possible issues,” the statement added. On Monday, French utility company EDF said in a statement that it had been informed of an increasing concentration of “noble gases in the primary circuit” of reactor number 1 of the Taishan nuclear power plant. EDF said “the presence of some noble gases in the primary circuit is a known phenomenon, studied and predicted in the reactor operation procedures”, but did not provide details on gas levels. Later Monday, an EDF spokesman said the increased radiation levels were caused by a “degradation of the fuel rod housing”. The spokesman claimed that the levels of radioactivity observed at the plant were below the threshold set by the Chinese authorities, adding that the shelters affected are the first of three content barriers between the rods and the atmosphere. The spokesman noted the risk of a possible leak in the rod shelter was first discussed after a planned gas outage in October 2020 after initial measurements led to suspicions of a “lack of tightness” in the homes. However, the spokesman stressed that without a full analysis, it is too early to confirm whether a complete shutdown of the reactor is necessary, adding that EDF currently has no information as to the origin of the rod housing degradation.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood, Kristen Holmes, Steven Jiang, Yong Xiong and Shanshan Wang contributed to this report.

