Expelled BSP MLAs meet with Akhilesh Yadav, likely to join SP ahead of UP 2022 elections





At least five ousted Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs met with Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday morning, leading to speculation about their joining the SP ahead of the Uttar Assembly elections. Pradesh in 2022. Sushma Patel, an MLA from the Mungra Badshahpur constituency in Jaunpur district, told the Indian Express that five MLAs, including himself, met with the SP chief to discuss their future. You can say that it is certain that I will run in the 2022 elections with the SP ticket, said Patel. She said the five MLAs were among seven people expelled from the BSP in October last year after they opposed the nomination of its official candidate Ramji Gautam for Rajya Sabha elections. The seven MLAs were Chaudhary Aslam Ali (Dholana, Hapur), Hakim Lal Bind (Handia, Prayagraj), Mohammad Mujtaba Siddiqui (Pratappur, Prayagraj), Aslam Raini (Bhinga, Shravasti), Sushma Patel (Mungra Badshahpur, Jaunpuli), ( Sitapur) and Bandana Singh (Sagdi, Azamgarh). Aslam Ali from Hapur also had to come, but he could not because his wife is running in the zila panchayat elections in the district, Patel said. The seven MLAs were mistakenly expelled from the party during Rajya Sabha polls last year. We were told not to use the party symbol or flag and not to attend party meetings. It was made based on speculation that we had met Akhileshji before the election. We were not given a chance to explain ourselves, Patel said. Another MLA that met with Akhilesh on Tuesday Mohammad Mujtaba Siddiqui confirmed the meeting. It was an official meeting with the SP chief. We are likely to have more meetings in the future to discuss what needs to be done, Siddiqui said. On June 3, BSP chief Mayawati ousted two of its most prominent leaders, Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar, for indulging in anti-party activities during the recent panchayat polls. Verma was the party leader in the state assembly, while Rajbhar is a former head of state BSP and has been a minister in previous BSP governments. Following previous evictions, this left the BSP with only seven MLAs in parliament, with one of them (Mukhtar Ansari) in prison. He had won 19 of the 403 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. Lalji Verma and Aram Achal Rajbhar did not come for the meeting on Tuesday. Once we discuss things with them, we will see what needs to be done, Siddiqui added. Meanwhile, a senior SP leader told The Indian Express that Rajbhar and Verma are also in talks with the party. They are very old leaders. They met with our national president and discussed the possibilities. Nothing has been finalized yet, the leader said. Aslam Raini said the ousted MLAs are considering forming a new party. There are 11 MLAs that have been suspended by the party. We are all in touch. If we can get another MLA, we can form our own party. Once we form our party, our leader will be Lalji Verma, Raini said in Lucknow on Tuesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos