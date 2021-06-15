Rich areas of Ontario start second doses as communities in need play a role, data show





TORONTO – A major effort is underway to get vaccines to those most at risk as the Delta variant spreads across parts of Ontario, but new data shows that some of the people most in need appear to be falling behind. . Despite strategies to ensure vulnerable communities get more vaccines first, the data show that richer postcodes seem to be moving forward, leaving poorer and more racialized communities playing catch-up. Immunization coverage is not what it should be, said Dr. Akwatu Khenti of the Black Scientists Task Force on Vaccine Equality. We must intensify efforts to protect this endangered population. To combat the spread of the Delta variant, Ontario prioritized several regions to receive more second doses, including Toronto, Peel Region, Halton, and York Region. We know, from our experts, they say the transmission rate is higher and the impacts on hospitalization are higher than the UK variant, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams. The independent research organization ICES breaks down vaccination rates and COVID-19 prevalent by postal code. For the first time last week, the agency reported statistics on the second doses of vaccines since June 7, 2021. Among the target regions, the richest zip codes seem to have a first start: the farthest ahead is the M5P zip code area that includes parts of Forest Hill, with 17.55 percent fully vaccinated. Farther back includes M3N, which includes the area around Jane and Finch, with 4.97 percent, and M9V, the area that includes Rexdale, stands at 4.58 percent. These areas include racist people, poorer people and people who may be more vulnerable in the first place, said Dr. David Burt of the Black Scientists Task Force on Vaccine Equality. Many are in the service industry, they can not work from home, they have to take public transit, they have to work in the healthcare sector, said Dr. Burt. The picture is similar to the inequality of the first phase of vaccine spread, and those who received their first doses are now eligible earlier for their second doses. The Toronto Sprint strategy is targeting certain areas to unbalance imbalances, and other pop-up clinics like those operated by Scarborough Health Network are targeting people living and working in some high-risk zip codes. A pop-up at the Agincourt Collegiate Institute on Tuesday from 8pm will give second doses of Pfizer to people in the postcodes M1B, M1G, M1J and M1S.







