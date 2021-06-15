Trudeau visits Pfizer on the last day of pandemic international travel





BRUSSELS – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is no single “silver bullet” that will suddenly result in vaccines available worldwide. Speaking after a Canada-EU summit with European leaders, Trudeau says the issue of COVID-19 vaccine patents is complex, as is the broader goal of getting everyone vaccinated safely. as soon as possible. “It is not just finding a single silver bullet that will suddenly result in finding vaccines anywhere in the world. There are complexes that need to be processed,” he said. The World Trade Organization is in talks about the possibility of temporarily relinquishing intellectual property rights over vaccines. Proponents of the measure say doing so would make it easier for developing countries to import the expertise, equipment and ingredients needed to make their own COVID-19 vaccines. European leaders have come up with an alternative to the idea from Africa and India. They believe a better solution is compulsory licensing, which is when a government approves someone else making a patented product without the owner’s permission. “We share the same goal. We want that in a crisis like this pandemic, production opportunities and capacities can be rapidly acquired in a region that is currently unable to produce, for example, vaccines. Now the question is what is the approach better, “said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The Canadian government has confirmed that it is in WTO talks about waiving vaccine patents, but after being repeatedly asked, Trudeau has not yet said what Canada’s position is on the issue. Trudeau has been in Europe since last week attending meetings of various leaders with the G7 and NATO. He will spend the last day of his first international trip in more than a year visiting a factory that played a key role in the early distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Canada. Trudeau will visit the manufacturing plant in Puurs, Belgium, where Canada’s supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was produced until the United States began delivering doses early last month. About 11 million vaccines produced at the facility were shipped to Canada. Canada faced some setbacks in its vaccination campaign earlier this year when a slowdown at its production plant in Belgium thwarted birth plans. This week alone, Canada has decided to receive 2.4 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, which has consistently delivered large weekly shipments since mid-March. Later Tuesday, Trudeau will fly back to Canada, where his office says he will begin a 14-day quarantine, first at a hotel in Ottawa until he receives a negative COVID-19 test result. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 15, 2021







