US World News and Report Names Lurie Childrens Hospital # 1 in Illinois





June 15, 2021 Ann & Chicago Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital is again recognized as the Best Children’s Hospital for 2021-22 by US News & World Report and ranked # 1 in Illinois. Lurie Children is again the highest ranked children’s hospital in the state in all 10 specialties. Lurie Children also came in 3rd place in the region, which includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. This is the first year that children’s hospitals are ranked by country and region. Nationwide, Lurie Children has three specialties in the top 10 – Urology (# 7), Neonatology (# 9) and Cardiology / Heart Surgery (# 9). Lurie Children is among only 21 children’s hospitals ranked nationwide in all 10 specialties. “We are proud of the excellent care provided to Lurie Children and recognition from US News further proves this to us. We are grateful for our extremely talented people who do this work every day, ”said Tom Shanley, MD, President & CEO and Lurie Children. “We are committed to advancing pediatric medicine and improving outcomes for children through innovative care and research and a strong focus on quality.” The annual rankings and ratings of the Best Children’s Hospitals, now in their 15th year, are designed to help patients, their families and their doctors make informed decisions about where to take care of their condition. difficult health. For 2021-22, US News ranked the 50 best malls in each of them 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology & lung surgery and urology. Debuting this year, the Best Children’s Hospitals ranking featured expanded offerings that include state rankings and multi-country regional rankings. “When choosing a hospital for a sick child, many parents want specialized expertise, convenience, and caring medical professionals,” said Ben Harder, chief health analyst and managing editor at US News. “The ranking of the Best Children’s Hospitals has always highlighted the hospitals that excel in specialized care. As the pandemic continues to affect travel, finding high-quality care near home has never been more important. ” The best hospitals for children METHODOLOGY factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and degree of infection, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. To calculate the ranking of the Best Children’s Hospitals, US News collected relevant data from children’s hospitals in early 2020 and from pediatricians and other health care organizations in 2021; due to the pandemic, data collection from children’s hospitals was not repeated in 2021. RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 118 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatricians. More than 100 pediatric specialists and other experts contributed through the methodology working groups. This year’s ranking will be published online and in US News & World Report “Best Hospitals 2022” guidebook (ISBN 9781931469975), available in stores on October 5th. For more information, visit The best hospitals for children and use the # Best Hospitals in Facebook AND Tweet. ABOUT F .MIJVE LURIE Founded in 1882, Lurie Children is an independent 364-bed children’s hospital located in downtown Chicago. It is the site of pediatric training for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and one of only a handful of children’s hospitals in the US with a dedicated pediatric research institute. Last year the hospital treated more than 220,000 patients. ABOUT US NEWS & WORLD REPORT US News & The World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empowers citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy makers to make better and more informed decisions on important issues that affect their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with platforms Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Ratings, US News provides rankings, freelance reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and live news events in the US . More than 40 million people visit USNews.com every month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington, DC







