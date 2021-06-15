Volunteer Media Intern – International Crisis Group ‘





Volunteer Media Intern

Job description

The Crisis Group is offering an excellent opportunity to learn to develop concise writing skills and learning how a political organization develops its communication strategies in relation to all types of traditional media. In this volunteer practice you will also observe, contribute and give feedback on our processes as a member of the communication team. This is a 6-month volunteer position starting in September 2021. We offer you to learn on the job through: Help upload Reports, Briefings, Comments and other articles to our website, including a selection of photos, quotes and subtitles when needed;

Compilation and publication of the main newspaper of the Crisis Groups, the Weekly Update, as well as mass mailing campaigns for global media publications and announcements when appropriate;

Acting as a key response in scheduling media requests for interviews and field information with Crisis Group analysts worldwide;

Composition of our daily review of international news.

Monitoring media coverage about the Crisis Group and its staff, uploading quotes and Twitter topics to the website, as appropriate;

Assist the department on a case-by-case basis in drafting threads on Twitter, social media posts for social media channels, including Instagram, as required;

Occasionally help design, edit, and submit Op-Eds to global and regional media;

Observing up-to-date news affecting the conflicts we cover, given possible social media responsive posts, results, options or media interviews;

Participate in department calls with field analysts to support the launch of new publications;

Updating and maintaining the database of Crisis Group online publications; Requests

This volunteer position will suit anyone interested in gaining a practical overview of a wide range of countries in conflict, developing concise writing skills and learning how a political organization develops its communication strategies. Candidates will need good English, good writing skills and enjoy working in a fast-paced multinational team. The ideal intern will already be familiar with the use of social media in a professional setting, will have an interest in conflict prevention and the ability to work well in a diverse team. Our communication team is based in Brussels and it would be nice to have a volunteer intern who is already in Belgium. However, we are open to considering distance work. If you are interested, please apply by 08 July2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos