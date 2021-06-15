International
Hungary passes law on child sexual abuse that also targets the LGBT community
Hungary’s BUDAPEST parliament voted on Tuesday to pass legislation that would increase penalties for sex crimes against children, but critics say the law is being used to target the country’s LGBT community ahead of next year ‘s failed election for Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Last-minute changes to the bill, which sparked public outrage after a series of sex scandals involving ruling and government party officials, included restrictions against the display or popularization of homosexuality and content promoting a gender different from it. assigned to the east.
Mr Orbans critics say the changes were made to target the country’s LGBT community in an effort to garner support from his conservative base and divert attention from his administration ‘s failures ahead of the 2022 election.
The new rules, abruptly added to the bill by government-linked lawmakers last week, require the labeling of all content that may fall into that category not recommended for those under 18 years of age. Such content would be restricted to media like television between the hours of 22:00 and 5 p.m. Restrictions extend to advertising and even sex education, which the law would restrict to teachers and government-approved organizations. The bill will also create a public database of sex offenders.
Mr Orban has increasingly portrayed himself as a defender of traditional Christian values, although that image has been somewhat damaged by sex scandals involving officials and allies of his Fidesz party in recent years.
Last year, a Hungarian diplomat in Peru was convicted of possession of child pornography and handed out a $ 1,800 fine and a prison sentence after being brought home and charged in Hungary. The issue, which sparked public pressure on the legislature to pass a tougher sentence for pedophilia crimes, was just one in a series of scandals that have undermined public confidence in Mr Orbans’s government.
Ahead of Hungary’s 2019 municipal elections, a series of video clips released online by an anonymous source showed a prominent Fidesz mayor taking part in an orgy on a yacht.
The following year a Fidesz lawmaker in Brussels was arrested after trying to escape through a window and under a pipe when police raided a party being held in violation of Covid restrictions that Belgian news media described as an orgy of all men.
The last-minute additions to the legislation were criticized by human rights groups, including the Rainbow Families Foundation, which promotes legal equality for all Hungarian families with children.
Fidesz is doing this to divert public conversation from major events in the country, said Krisztian Rozsa, a psychologist and board member with the foundation, citing corruption and government reactions to the pedophilia scandal and the coronavirus pandemic.
Content providers such as RTL Club, Hungary’s largest commercial television station, and Hungarian Advertising Association have come out against the new law, saying the rules limit them from describing the diversity of society.
Children do not need protection from exposure to diversity, said Lydia Gall, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch. Rather, LGBT children and families need protection from discrimination and violence.
Linking the LGBT community to pedophilia is a tactic that Mr. Orban and his party with rural conservative voters, many of whom, fueled by a steady stream of government propaganda, see the government as a defense against cosmopolitan liberalism symbolized by opposition political figures in the capital.
Last year, the Fidesz-controlled Parliament passed legislation that effectively prohibits gay couples from adopting children in Hungary through a narrow family definition that should include a man as a father and a woman as a mother.
Shocked by a confused response to the coronavirus pandemic, a key foreign policy point against China and Russia that has angered its partners within the European Union and increased international isolation, Mr Orban is facing a tough election campaign against an alliance of six opposition parties.
Balint Ruff, a political strategist, said the move to target the LGBT community was a cynical and evil trap. He added: It is a method used in authoritarian regimes to turn their citizens against each other for their own political gain.
It is not uncommon for someone who has spent their entire life in rural Hungary to have never met an openly gay person, said Mr. Ruff, adding that by flooding rural voters with conspiracies about homosexual propaganda taking over the world, Mr. Ruff. Orban has found an effective means of mobilizing voters.
The theme of the campaign will be liberal gay Budapest versus normal people, he said.
By not supporting the new law, the opposition would be called a supporter of pedophilia for as long as the campaign lasts, said Mr. Ruff. But backing the bill would betray more liberal voters who find the link between pedophilia and the LGBT community miserable.
For those whose families are directly affected by such laws, the effects hit closer to home.
Mr Rozsa, of the Rainbow Families Foundation, said he was concerned that bullying and exclusion among Hungarian teenagers would increase against those not seen as heterosexual and also feared the implications of the ruling party movement for the children of couples same-sex attending public schools.
Our children will also be targeted, said Mr. Rozsa. Our children have same-sex parents.
picture credit
