Hungary’s BUDAPEST parliament voted on Tuesday to pass legislation that would increase penalties for sex crimes against children, but critics say the law is being used to target the country’s LGBT community ahead of next year ‘s failed election for Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Last-minute changes to the bill, which sparked public outrage after a series of sex scandals involving ruling and government party officials, included restrictions against the display or popularization of homosexuality and content promoting a gender different from it. assigned to the east.

Mr Orbans critics say the changes were made to target the country’s LGBT community in an effort to garner support from his conservative base and divert attention from his administration ‘s failures ahead of the 2022 election.

The new rules, abruptly added to the bill by government-linked lawmakers last week, require the labeling of all content that may fall into that category not recommended for those under 18 years of age. Such content would be restricted to media like television between the hours of 22:00 and 5 p.m. Restrictions extend to advertising and even sex education, which the law would restrict to teachers and government-approved organizations. The bill will also create a public database of sex offenders.