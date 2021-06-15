Extreme Right March Tests New Israeli Coalition Amid Hamas Threats





The fragile new JERUSALEM Israel coalition government faced a first test of its unity after allowing far-right Jewish activists to march through the Palestinian areas of Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, angering parts of the alliance and inciting threats from the Hamas militant group. The march is a planned version of an extreme right-wing procession, originally scheduled for last month, which the group cited to justify launching rockets into Jerusalem on May 10, launching an 11-day air war between Hamas and Israel. The situation highlighted the weaknesses of the new coalition, which on Sunday night replaced Israel’s longest-serving leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, in a no-confidence vote in Parliament that passed by a 60-59 vote, with one abstention. The bloc is a tireless alliance of the strong right, left and center, as well as, for the first time ever, an independent Arab party, sharing a few commonalities beyond the desire to keep Mr. Netanyahu from turning into power.

For right-wing and highly centrist members of the alliance, including Naftali Bennett, the strong new right-wing prime minister, the march is a matter of national pride: a celebration of their right to walk through the areas of Jerusalem captured by Israel during 1967 The Arab-Israeli War, which Israel now considers part of its indivisible capital. Known as a flag march, the event takes place every year and features thousands of marchers waving Israeli flags, but was interrupted in May due to rocket fire from Gaza.

One of the last actions of the Netanyahu government was to plan the march for Tuesday. The decision was backed up on his first day in office by Omer Bar-Lev, the new center-left minister for public safety to praise his new right-wing allies. I congratulate the Minister of Public Security Omer Bar-Lev for his decision to hold the flag dancing tomorrow, cicerone Nir Orbach, a right-wing coalition member who almost left the alliance before the vote of confidence. Flag dancing is part of the culture of religious Zionism and is held regularly. It does not have to be a political dance or a test of governance, it has to be a show of joy. But for Arab and left-wing coalition members, this is a provocative gesture. It offends the Palestinians, who do not celebrate the capture of East Jerusalem, which is still considered occupied by most of the world, and who hope that one day will form the capital of a Palestinian state. Palestinian families living on the march road often go to their homes and shops in anticipation of abuse and violence by marchers. Following the decision to allow the march, the chief United Nations envoy to the region, Tor Wennesland, warning of rising tensions and urged all parties to avoid any provocation that could lead to another round of confrontation.

The U.S. State Department barred its employees from entering the Old City of Jerusalem, where marchers are scheduled to continue through Palestinian neighborhoods en route to the Western Wall, a holy site in Judaism. Inter-municipal violence between Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem and throughout Israel formed the backdrop to the recent war, and some fear a resurrection. Mossi Raz, a lawmaker from Meretz, a left-wing party that controls three ministries in the new government, likened the march to holding a pride parade in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood. If we know it is dangerous, why do we need it? he said in a radio interview Tuesday. They are interested in provocation. Mansour Abbas, the leader of Raam, an Arab Islamic party within the coalition, said he had not raised the issue with Mr. Bennett and downplayed the idea of ​​letting it become a wedge between coalition partners. “If we quarrel about everything, there is no doubt that this coalition will break down,” Mr Abbas said in a radio interview on Tuesday. But he nevertheless called the march a provocation. I hope it will pass without escalation, but Jerusalem is a sensitive city, he said. The whole world sees what is happening there and reacts to it.

The march already threatens another escalation in fighting with Hamas, which threatened a violent response, while nevertheless hinting that it could not use something as drastic as rocket fire. What is certain is that we cannot remain silent in the face of the flag march, which is deeply provocative and part of the domestic policy of occupation, said Mohammad Hamada, a spokesman for the militant group. If the occupation commits this arrogance, we have several options ahead of us. Armed resistance from Gaza is not the only option. We have the fronts of Jerusalem and the West Bank, where we can take part in popular resistance. But we also do not rule out armed resistance. On Tuesday, fires broke out in southern Israel, which Israeli firefighters attributed to incendiary balloons fired by militants in Gaza. Gaza has barely begun to recover from fighting in recent months, which has killed at least 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis and damaged more than 16,000 homes, 28 medical facilities and water and sanitation in Gaza, according to the United Nations. Reconstruction has not yet resumed in earnest, and Israel and Egypt, which control access to Gaza, are still holding the main financial and material aid all the factors some analysts believe will make Hamas wary of provoking Israel into another round. air strikes. But others expect Hamas to want to give the new government an early test. And after trying to establish themselves as a symbolic bearer of standards for Palestinians in Jerusalem during the May conflict, Hamas leaders may not want to back down so quickly.

For its part, the new government is under pressure to avoid appearing to capitulate to Hamas. Israel cannot be held hostage by a terrorist organization, Amos Yadlin, the former head of Israeli military intelligence, said in a radio interview on Tuesday. As for Hamas, it dictates to Israel what to do in Jerusalem it must be shown that it did not win here. Adam Rasgon AND Myra Noveck contributed to reporting.







