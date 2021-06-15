



MOGADISHU At least 10 people were killed and 20 wounded in an attack on a Somali Army training camp where young recruits were gathering on Tuesday morning, authorities said, the latest in a series of attacks targeting the country, which is jointly led by Turkey and local forces. Odowa Brigadier General Yusuf Raage, Somalia’s army chief, blamed the attack on the militant group Shabab. He said a suicide bomber had launched an explosion as dozens of young recruits lined up for military registration. Ten people seeking to join the new army recruits were killed and 20 others wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to the General Dhagabadan army training center in Mogadishu, he told state news media, telling referred to the receiving area where the bodies are processed before being brought to the main facility, known as Camp Turksom. Al Shabab later claimed responsibility for the attack, citing a much higher death toll of 40. The militant group often carries out suicide attacks in Somalia and has targeted Camp Turkom several times before.

The facility, which opened in 2017, is a major recruitment site for the Somali army. Turkey has invested heavily in Somalia in recent years in an effort to influence the Horn of Africa, raising funds for humanitarian aid and military support for government forces. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan first visited Mogadishu, the Somali capital, in 2011 during a devastating famine that Ankara proudly marks as the first time in two decades a non-African leader has visited the city. Mehmet Yilmaz, Turkish Ambassador to Mogadishu, told the Anatolian State Agency last year that Turkey had trained about a third of Somalia’s military forces.

With the withdrawal of US troops completed this year, the Turkish base has become increasingly important for Somali army training operations. He has also been increasingly a target of Al Shabab. The latest attack came as political tensions that have boiled over the country for months seemed to be easing in recent weeks, as President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed made a divisive offer last month to extend his term in office. Elections are scheduled to be held until next month. It also came just days after the families of missing soldiers protested in Mogadishu to seek answers from the federal government about their whereabouts. following a report by the United Nations human rights body saying Somali army forces had fought in the Tigray region of Ethiopia with Eritrean troops. Late last year, the Ethiopian government launched an offensive in Tigray and forces from neighboring Eritrea quickly joined in support. The report shows that Somali forces that had been sent to Eritrea for training also withdrew to war. According to the report, a senior UN official received information and reports that Somali soldiers were relocated from military training camps in Eritrea to the Tigray front line, where they accompanied Eritrean troops as they crossed the Ethiopian border. The Somali government has denied the involvement of Somali soldiers in the Tigray conflict, but a parliamentary committee has demanded an explanation from the president. The government said last week it had appointed a committee to investigate whether Somali troops had been relocated to Tigray. Husein Mohamed reported by Mogadishu, and Megan Specia from London.

