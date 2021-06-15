Biden and Putin expected to make progress in nuclear talks

They range from a simple commitment to resume regular negotiations to seek further cuts, to a more ambitious but non-binding public engagement to reduce current arsenals, albeit modestly, as a gesture of goodwill for negotiations. future.

The fact that these recommendations come from military and diplomatic veterans in both countries sets the issue apart from a host of other sharp security issues that fill the summit agenda, where there seems to be little or no diplomatic sunshine. These include Russian election interference and cyber attacks on its occupation of Ukraine and support for the massacre of Syrian government civilians.

There will be a lot of controversy and grievances, but I think there are also some opportunities for progress in the area of ​​strategic stability and arms control, said Lynn Rusten, former senior director of arms control and non-proliferation at the Security Council. National during the Obama administration and a former State Department official. I think the whole meeting will provide a new basis.

No one is banking on the detailed deals that will come out of Geneva; even the definition of strategic threats has only become more complex now that cyber attacks, political warfare and other forms of evil can destabilize entire nations as there could have been massive military conflict in previous generations.

But the two governments have given a similar tone in recent days on the nuclear front, at least rhetorically.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed the administrations’ desire to return to a regular dialogue with Moscow on nuclear issues as a first step. “We believe that the starting point for strategic stability talks should be the very complex set of nuclear weapons issues facing our two countries,” he told reporters ahead of Bidens’ European tour.

The Sullivans’ comments came a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in the typical Russian-speaking diplomatic language, also hinted at a desire to reach common ground on nuclear issues as part of wider discussions.

We support a comprehensive approach and taking into account all, without exception, factors that affect strategic stability in our dialogue with the United States, he said. I am talking about nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, and offensive and defensive.

Anything that affects strategic stability should be discussed during a dialogue, he continued. I hope that, based on the preliminary work and consultations in preparation for this summit, President Vladimir Putin and President Joseph Biden will be able to define a strategic policy for future work in these areas.

A common push

The two presidents are also receiving a rare push from a string of respected voices who spent decades in government trying to avoid a U.S. nuclear conflict.

Former nuclear officials and weapons control experts in the United States, Europe and Russia have jointly issued a number of recommendations on how to revive a formal dialogue to reduce nuclear risk.

Clash of national interests, insufficient dialogue, the erosion of arms control agreements, advanced missile systems and new cyber and hypersonic weapons have destabilized the old balance and are increasing the risk of nuclear conflict, a loose collection of known people who call themselves the Euro-Atlantic Security Steering Group wrote to us describing a set of principles to lead Biden and Putin.

The signatories include a range of former military leaders and strategists who served on opposite sides of nuclear war planning, such as the former head of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces and top US and NATO military commanders in Europe. Also borrowing his voice was Putin, the first foreign minister and former head of his security council, Igor Ivanov.

At the very least, they are urging Biden and Putin to state in a joint statement that the two countries are engaged in regular, high-level talks to discuss strategic stability, a process established over the past four years, in which the two sides met face-to-face only twice.

We can not have a strategic stability without dialogue, write veterans of arms control. Lack of dialogue destroys stability. The media is not being used properly.

IN a special public appeal, U.S. and Russian nuclear veterans also called on the two leaders to engage in a strategic bilateral dialogue that is regular, frequent, comprehensive, and results-oriented leading to further reductions in nuclear-dependent nuclear risk. world and in road rediscovery the world without nuclear weapons.

Modest expectations

The two leaders are believed to be going to the one-day summit with the aim of reaching an agreement on the way forward even if most of their meeting passes on leveling charges and counter-payments.

I think arms control is seen as the only area where progress is possible, said Nikolai Sokov, a former Russian Foreign Ministry official who helped negotiate some arms control agreements between the United States and Russia. Both sides want to isolate arms control from other issues.

I think we will see some progress there, added Sokov, who is now a senior member at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, in an interview. It is hardly hard to know exactly how much progress, but I would say the most likely outcome is that they will decide to start some strategic stability talks on the issues. Maybe they will give it another name. What you really need now is what is the agenda area, what will be on the table?

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, a leading disarmament group, also said he hopes an agreement to resume formal nuclear talks is beginning.

Both governments, not just the two presidents, have made it clear that they see it as their personal interest and mutual interests, said Kimball, who met with Bidens National Security Council staff ahead of the summit to discuss the ways in which such a dialogue could take place.

Strategic stability talks are mainly about reducing factors that could increase the risk of a nuclear spill, he added. If they do not achieve it, it will be very disappointing.

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev meets with President Ronald Reagan at the Oval Office on December 9, 1987. The two formed a difficult partnership to reduce the number of nuclear weapons across the globe. | Barry Thumma / Photo by AP

Just days after Biden took office in January, the United States and Russia agreed on a five-year extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which limits both sides’ most powerful nuclear weapons to 1,550 deployed weapons. But there is little agreement on what might come next for further arms control deals.

The Russians have publicly insisted that any future pact should also cover missile defense systems, which Moscow sees as destabilizing, and Lavrov’s pre-summit statement alluded to when he referred to a desire to discuss offensive and defensive weapons. This has been a starting point for US negotiators for years.

The United States, meanwhile, has claimed that thousands of reported Russian tactical nuclear weapons, which are not covered by the new launch, should also be on the table. Russia is believed to have significantly more nuclear weapons on the battlefield than the United States.

One of the more complex issues involves shorter-range nuclear-tipped missiles that were previously banned by the Medium-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a 1987 pact that Russia violated and the two countries were recently canceled.

Weve extended the New Start for five years. But what comes after that? Sullivan asked last week. How to deal with the fact that the INF Treaty is no more, how to address our concerns about Russia’s new nuclear systems?

Setting the agenda

One of the recommendations made by arms control advocates ahead of the summit is for Biden and Putin to implement a ban on the deployment of Russia-US-based INF missile systems.

NATO leaders issued a statement Monday in which they stated “we do not intend to deploy European-based nuclear missiles”.

But a number of close observers find it impossible for Biden and Putin to make such a promise, given Russia’s violation of the INF Treaty and little confidence in Washington that the word Moscow can be believed without strict verification measures.

Russia has deployed nuclear missiles in Europe. That’s why the INF Treaty no longer exists, said Tim Morrison, a senior colleague at the Hudson Institute, who was President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant for national security. So are we making a one-sided release? It is never a good idea. Even if it were a bilateral agreement for the US or Russia to deploy nuclear missiles in Europe, Russia could not honor it when it was a treaty. Why would we have any reason to believe that Russia would abide by such an agreement now?

The chances are considered slightly better, if it is still a long blow, that both leaders agree on a non-binding voluntary commitment to reduce their number of strategic nuclear weapons deployed to 1,400 this year, such as missiles. long-range in underground silos, on board submarines or equipped with bombers.

Both countries have already stated under the New Start reporting requirements that they are well below the 1,550 threshold. The deal to maintain a lower level should be workable and would be symbolically significant, former US, European and Russian officials argued last week.

Biden and Putin are also encouraged to use their Geneva meeting to reaffirm the joint statement made at the height of the Cold War in 1986 by then-Presidents Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev that a nuclear war cannot and should not be fought. never.

Lawyers claim that such a statement would send a strong signal of a collective commitment to destroy nuclear rivalry.

Morrison said he would not be surprised if this happened, though he said the Trump administration decided against such a statement without any commitment from Russia that it was actually reducing the role of nuclear weapons in its military planning.

What is clear is that US allies in Europe are banking on at least some modest progress on the nuclear front.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the German parliament last week that he has conveyed to the Americans his hope that nuclear disarmament will be at the top of the Biden-Putin agenda.

Still, the relationship is so fragile that any new confrontation, such as another cyberattack tracked in Moscow or more military action in Ukraine, could disrupt nuclear talks before they resume.

The extent to which you can isolate gun control from everything else is a big question, Sokov said. It is a delicate balancing act. If the balance is out, everything starts to collapse.