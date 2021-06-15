Kelpie sells for a staggering $ 27,000 at a working dog auction





Hoover sold at Australian Premier Dog auction in Casterton on Sunday, CNN contributor Two-year-old kelpHoover sold at Australian Premier Dog auction in Casterton on Sunday, CNN contributor 7News reports.

The sale has broken a national record in Australia, with Hoover receiving the highest award for a working dog in the country.

The dog was purchased from an unnamed sheep and cattle pasture, according to the Casterton Kelpie Association.

Seaweed – a dog that works and gathers sheep, cattle and goats – was described by auction catalog as “the complete package with a cool personality”.

“He really connects with you. He is full of energy and life,” Sarah Lee told 7News. Her partner, David Lee, added that the kelp was “quite character”. Sarah is originally from England, where she grew up on a farm. She moved to Australia in her twenties after meeting her husband and the couple now run a farm in Victoria. She told CNN on Tuesday that dogs were “a love we have always had”. The couple bought Hoover from a friend two years ago when the kelp was only four months old. “[David is] “really glad he went to a really good house,” she said. “We knew he was special.” She added that the pair “had a shake” the dog could break the national record as it had “just so much interest in it”. “Sad is also sad. He has been a big part of our lives, but we bought him specifically for sale,” she said. The sale breaks the previous national record set in 2019 after a working kelp sold for A $ 25,000 ($ 19,240). The most expensive working dog bought worldwide remains a frontier column from the UK, sold in February for more than $ 38,000, according to the BBC

