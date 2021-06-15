The headmaster of schools in England has intervened in turn around girls being told to wear modest shorts under skirts in primary school, warning against a culture of victim guilt.

Amanda Spielman was answering questions from MPs after reports that some primary schools are encouraging girls up to four years old to wear shorts as an underwear so that they do not show underwear when making wheelchairs and gloves on the playground.

There is also a growing trend in high schools for girls to wear shorts under skirts or summer dresses to prevent overload now a criminal offense where pictures are taken under someone’s clothing without knowing them, whether for sexual pleasure or for cause inconvenience.

Spielman was being questioned Tuesday by lawmakers on the cross-party education committee about record-keeping inspectorates following the publication last week of the Ofsteds review of sexual behavior in schools.

The inspectorate was asked to conduct a swift review after thousands of shocking evidence detailing sexual abuse and misconduct in schools were posted on the Everyones Invited website earlier this year.

Asked about reports of so-called modesty shorts, Spielman warned against throwing conclusions based on media stories but added: I think it is really important that we do not slip into a national culture that is fundamentally to blame victims.

She continued: In an elementary school, I very much hope that we can find solutions to address any cultural problem that may make girls feel uncomfortable doing normal things that every child should do on the playground, doing somersault or wheelbarrow or whatever you have

In a rehearsal session that lasted two and a half hours, Spielman raised some eyebrows when he seemed to suggest that boys who sent nude pictures of themselves to girls should not be treated as a protective issue for schools.

Asked by Labor MP Ian Mearns that when a sexual harassment allegation involving a child is not a defense issue, the chief inspector said she had been talking to a group of girls who had recently dropped out of school and all but one had taken such pictures.

Most of the girls laughed at that, Spielman said. They would not want to get involved in protective proceedings because of sending a photograph that they think is simply despised.

Asked again by Mearns if it was not a defensive affair for the boy who sent the photo, Spielman said: In sexual misconduct of any kind, there is a spectrum from really and horrible evil to an extreme, to the things that are essentially clumsy explorations of the display of adolescent sexuality.

She said schools had a hard time deciding what a serious concern is and what the issue of student education is. So there is a part that has to do with culture and education and a part that has to do with the point at which you invoke formal procedures of any kind whether its preservation or criminal.

Spielman also defended Ofsted after criticism from Conservative MP Maria Miller in the Guardian, who accused the inspectorate of a massive defense failure as his report showed that sexual harassment and abuse was so common in children’s lives that they did not try to report it.

Miller was chair of the Women and Equality Committee elected five years ago when she published a landmark report exposing for the first time the scale of sexual harassment, abuse and violence in Englands schools. She said Ofsted should have done more to protect girls from sexual misconduct since then.

Spielman said she had taken on her role three months after the committee published its report, and Ofsted was already considering how to include a request for reporting sexual harassment and violence in its framework.

We did a great deal, firstly to make sure it was included in the framework and secondly to ensure what is as important as having words in the framework, having inspectors fully trained and prepared, and sector that understands what will be discussed in the inspection. It was a surprise to many, she said, that only 6% of schools had reported any charges.