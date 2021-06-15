International
What we know about Delta, the new variant of the coronavirus
Every evening during the week, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas and surprise you with fun moments. Subscribe to submit this to your mail.
A new variant of the coronavirus is raising alarms around the world. What does it mean for Americans?
The bad news: Delta, a terrifying new variant of the coronavirus, is spreading both inside and outside the country. The good news: In the match between vaccines and variants, vaccines remain ahead now.
To help you better understand what Delta means to you and to the global fight against coronavirus, we asked our staff writer Katherine J. Wu to answer six quick questions.
The following conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
1. What makes this particular variant so disturbing?
This seems to be a particularly sticky variant. And they were starting to see Delta reports that potentially made people sicker.
2. Do Delta vaccines work?
Yes. This is the big point of getting home. The vaccines studied so far appear to be very effective against Delta, although keep in mind many of our data on vaccine efficacy are from double-dose RNA vaccines. The new variant is present in the UK, where many people are vaccinated, but cases are not skyrocketing in the way we would expect to see if vaccines were failing.
3. If I have been fully vaccinated, should I take any additional precautions?
Feel good that you have been vaccinated. My understanding is that if you are in the United States and are following the CDC guidelines, you do not need to change much.
People in other parts of the world are not in a similar situation. There are countries that have not yet administered a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
4. What if I am not vaccinated?
It is more dangerous to be vaccinated now than to be vaccinated this time a year ago. We know the virus is changing in ways that make it more dangerous. And so if you encounter the virus now, you are encountering a more problematic pathogen.
People cannot return to normal if they are unvaccinated, even if the people around them are.
5. MB is delaying its reopening due to Delta. Can we see closures in the US due to the variant?
I would never like to say never, but given the trajectory we have traversed for several weeks, disconnections like recent sources may not be necessary. But we can not fully predict things like how the virus will change.
Keep in mind that we have never had a national stalemate in the US during all this. And now that vaccines are here, we have this incredibly powerful weapon. Maintaining high levels of vaccination and sharing our vaccines with the world can be a way to further ensure that the US does not need to turn into blockages at all.
6. Do we have any sense of what to expect in the US this fall, given all the variants that are circulating?
I have seen a lot of optimism from experts in recent weeks. Many of them seem to think that, if we have not fully turned a corner in this country, they would be in the process now.
It is not as if they would reach utopia by October. But we still have more vaccines in the pipeline. People keep an eye on how long our defense lasts. Surveillance programs around the world are keeping track of the virus. But if we look at the global situation, things still look really awful in many countries.
News in three sentences:
(1) Another COVID-19 vaccine may be on its way through Novavax, which today announced promising results from his clinical trial. (2) Benjamin Netanyahu 12 years as Prime Minister of Israel officially came to an end. (3) Representative Ilhan Omar faces censorship for the last remarks that were, our writer Elizabeth Bruenig points out, taken from context.
today Atlantic-approved activity:
Are you looking to feel a little great about the universe? Try to read The Last Stargazists by Emily Levesque, which traces the history of [massive telescopes] and tells vivid tales of the misfortunes of scientists in isolation, writes Shirley Li.
Find more summer book choices in our interactive guide.
Tonight are separated from the news:
We dare you: Try to get this photo review of this year Westminster Kennel Club Show Show without saying aww.
With Lori Gottlieb in book permission, Rebecca J. Rosen, editor of Dear Therapist, is completing how AtlanticDear Archivist Therapist, addressing readers in some of Loris’s most beloved columns. This theme of the months is grief.
Today, we were reviewing the letter Lori wrote to herself last year as she grieved over the loss of her father.
Every evening during the week, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas and surprise you with fun moments. Subscribe to submit this to your mail.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]