What we know about Delta, the new variant of the coronavirus

Every evening during the week, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas and surprise you with fun moments. Subscribe to submit this to your mail.

A new variant of the coronavirus is raising alarms around the world. What does it mean for Americans?

The bad news: Delta, a terrifying new variant of the coronavirus, is spreading both inside and outside the country. The good news: In the match between vaccines and variants, vaccines remain ahead now.

To help you better understand what Delta means to you and to the global fight against coronavirus, we asked our staff writer Katherine J. Wu to answer six quick questions.

The following conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

1. What makes this particular variant so disturbing?

This seems to be a particularly sticky variant. And they were starting to see Delta reports that potentially made people sicker.

2. Do Delta vaccines work?

Yes. This is the big point of getting home. The vaccines studied so far appear to be very effective against Delta, although keep in mind many of our data on vaccine efficacy are from double-dose RNA vaccines. The new variant is present in the UK, where many people are vaccinated, but cases are not skyrocketing in the way we would expect to see if vaccines were failing.

3. If I have been fully vaccinated, should I take any additional precautions?

Feel good that you have been vaccinated. My understanding is that if you are in the United States and are following the CDC guidelines, you do not need to change much.

People in other parts of the world are not in a similar situation. There are countries that have not yet administered a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

4. What if I am not vaccinated?

It is more dangerous to be vaccinated now than to be vaccinated this time a year ago. We know the virus is changing in ways that make it more dangerous. And so if you encounter the virus now, you are encountering a more problematic pathogen.

People cannot return to normal if they are unvaccinated, even if the people around them are.

5. MB is delaying its reopening due to Delta. Can we see closures in the US due to the variant?

I would never like to say never, but given the trajectory we have traversed for several weeks, disconnections like recent sources may not be necessary. But we can not fully predict things like how the virus will change.

Keep in mind that we have never had a national stalemate in the US during all this. And now that vaccines are here, we have this incredibly powerful weapon. Maintaining high levels of vaccination and sharing our vaccines with the world can be a way to further ensure that the US does not need to turn into blockages at all.

6. Do we have any sense of what to expect in the US this fall, given all the variants that are circulating?

I have seen a lot of optimism from experts in recent weeks. Many of them seem to think that, if we have not fully turned a corner in this country, they would be in the process now.

It is not as if they would reach utopia by October. But we still have more vaccines in the pipeline. People keep an eye on how long our defense lasts. Surveillance programs around the world are keeping track of the virus. But if we look at the global situation, things still look really awful in many countries.

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty

News in three sentences:

(1) Another COVID-19 vaccine may be on its way through Novavax, which today announced promising results from his clinical trial. (2) Benjamin Netanyahu 12 years as Prime Minister of Israel officially came to an end. (3) Representative Ilhan Omar faces censorship for the last remarks that were, our writer Elizabeth Bruenig points out, taken from context.

today Atlantic-approved activity:

Are you looking to feel a little great about the universe? Try to read The Last Stargazists by Emily Levesque, which traces the history of [massive telescopes] and tells vivid tales of the misfortunes of scientists in isolation, writes Shirley Li.

Find more summer book choices in our interactive guide.

Tonight are separated from the news:

We dare you: Try to get this photo review of this year Westminster Kennel Club Show Show without saying aww.

With Lori Gottlieb in book permission, Rebecca J. Rosen, editor of Dear Therapist, is completing how AtlanticDear Archivist Therapist, addressing readers in some of Loris’s most beloved columns. This theme of the months is grief.

Today, we were reviewing the letter Lori wrote to herself last year as she grieved over the loss of her father.

Every evening during the week, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas and surprise you with fun moments. Subscribe to submit this to your mail.