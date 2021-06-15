Armstrong International Charts Decarbonisation Guide, joins renewable thermal cooperation | tidings

TRE lumenj, Mich., June 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Armstrong International, a global leader in efficient thermal energy solutions, announced it is unitedof Renewable thermal cooperation(RTC) as a sponsor as it advances its global effort to support companies and industries setting a course towards zero net emissions. Armstrong joins a prestigious list of RTC members, including some of the world’s largest food and pharmaceutical manufacturers. RTC is the leading global coalition for organizations committed to enhancing renewable efficiency.
With more than a century of experience in reducing energy emissions, Armstrong has recently become the partner of choice for multinational organizations seeking to decarbonize their thermal output. Its customers include some of the largest packaged consumer manufacturers in the world and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Armstrong has a global team of energy experts working to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption through decarbonization roadmaps, including energy assessments, thermal studies and alternative decarbonization studies, and state-of-the-art technology, systems and services. custom created.
“As companies across the globe make zero net promises, they seek expertise in unique solutions that will help them meet those commitments, especially in the thermal sector,” he said. Doug Bloss, President and CEO of Armstrong International. “We have a unique perspective informed by more than a century of work in thermal energy and our partnership with RTC will allow us a platform to share and collaborate with other leaders around the world committed to renewable energy.”
RTC and its members work to increase the number of companies and local and state governments deploying renewable thermal solutions. Members discuss in cooperation how to overcome the instability of the industrial sector and how to accelerate the overall efficiency of the industry to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030 and achieve full decarbonisation of the sector by 2050.
“Our first step is often to help companies or industries identify their problem and develop a unique blueprint for a zero-net future,” Bloss added. “We like to think of our approach as ‘minimize, optimize and decarbonize.’ Truly it is an exciting time, and we hope to partner with key organizations and tailor pragmatic solutions, ready to be implemented.”
To learn more about the Renewable Thermal Cooperation visit www.renewablethermal.orgor www.renewablethermal.org/armstrong-international/. For more information on Armstrong International services and initiatives visit armstronginternational.com.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG INTERNATIONAL:
Armstrong International offers intelligent system solutions that improve service performance, lower energy consumption, and reduce environmental emissions. As a leading partner in the thermal services industry, Armstrong International can meet unique requirements while helping to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption and emissions. Fifth generation, the family-owned business offers labor-intensive products, state-of-the-art technology, custom-made systems and services, and more than a century of knowledge and experience – all organized to industry specifics. For more information, visit armstronginternational.com.
ABOUT the renewal of thermal cooperation:
Renewable Thermal Cooperative (RTC) is the global coalition of companies, institutions and governments committed to increasing renewable heating and cooling throughout their operations. RTC members recognize the growing demand and necessity for renewable heating and cooling and the urgent need to meet this demand in a way that provides sustainable, cost-effective opportunities on a scale.
Renewable thermal cooperation was established in 2017 and is facilitated by Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, David Gardiner and collaborators, and World Wildlife Fund.
