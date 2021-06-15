Britain signs a major trade deal with Australia, the first after Brexit





About half of Britains’ trade is with the European Union, and the decline in trade can never be offset by joining, say, the Asian trade pact, Mr Gasiorek said. Clearly, it is obviously much more important to resolve our trade relations with the EU and to think closely about that relationship, but it is not what the priority of this government is, he said. The Australian deal is important because it will set the standard for how much Parliament will be able to change trade deals, said Sally Jones, a trade expert at EY. Although the deal will have only a small economic impact, its provisions on digital commerce, or sustainability, could have a significant impact, she said. Britain has spent the past week praising its credentials as a climate change leader as host of G7 meetings, and some industry leaders have raised concerns that a trade deal with a country on the other side of the world would have insufficient protection against climate change. In Australia, the deal has been welcomed by the meat and wine industries, two of the industries expected to make the most of the deal. It’s just the tonic for the Australian wine sector it needs as it moves fast to reposition itself as the market in China was shut down by the imposition of prohibitive tariffs, said Tony Battaglene, chief executive of Australian Grape and Wine, the countries’ national wine association . This is a great opportunity for the Australian red meat industry, said Patrick Hutchinson, chief executive of the Australian Meat Industry Council. But there are concerns about lifting a long-standing provision that allows young British travelers to extend their visa for one year while working three months on a farm. The Australian horticulture sector has been struggling to find fruit and vegetable pickers after backpacks that made up a significant portion of its workforce were shut down due to the closure of Australia’s pandemic borders. Yan Zhuang contributed to reporting from Melbourne, Australia.

