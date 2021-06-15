Millionaire to be tried again for the murder of Slovak journalist Jn Kuciak | Slovakia





The Slovak Supreme Court has dropped the innocence of a businessman and his accomplice suspected of killing a journalist in a case that sparked mass protests and toppled the countries’ previous government. Well-connected multimillionaire Marin Koner and Alena Zsuzsov will now face a new trial for the murder of Jn Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kunrov, who were killed at their home in 2018. The court found that the specialized criminal court made some mistakes during the trial, so it returns the case to the lower court, said Judge Peter Paluda. Alena Zsuzsov at a preliminary hearing on charges of ordering and committing the murders of Kuciak and Kunrov. Pezinok, Slovakia, 19 December 2019. Photos: Radovan Stoklasa / Reuters I am glad that justice will finally prevail. I believe a new decision will be fairer, Kuciaks’s father, Joseph, said after the decision. In the verdict, Judge Peter Paluda said the supreme court had found some errors in the trial and therefore it returns the case to the lower court. The victims, both 27, were shot dead at their home outside Bratislava after Kuciak wrote several stories about the influential entrepreneur who had ties to senior government politicians, claiming exchanges and dark relationships. Reporters Without Borders, the international media watchdog, welcomed the decision saying on Twitter that it was a step towards truth and justice. Slovak President Zuzana Aputov said in a statement: The suffering of the parents and relatives of Jn Kuciak and Martina Kunrov does not end after today’s decision of the supreme court, but they are again one step closer to justice. The Supreme Court has taken a very important step today to restore trust in the judiciary, she said. Prosecutors argued that Coner ordered Kuciaks’s murder in retaliation for items that charged him with various property crimes. In a statement to the court in July last year, Connor denied the murder. I am not a saint, but neither am I a murderer. I’m certainly not a fool who will not understand what could lead to a journalist murder, he said. Connor has been sentenced separately to 19 years in an unrelated fraud case. Of the five original suspects, two confessed and have already been convicted, including the gunman. Miroslav Marek arrives at the opening of the main trial in connection with the murder of Kuciak and Kunrov, at the court academy building in Pezinok, Slovakia on 13 January 2020. Photos: Jakub Gavlk / EPA Former soldier and contract killer Miroslav Marek took 23 years in April 2020 to kill the couple. The double murder plunged the country of 5.4 million people into crisis and sparked the largest demonstrations since the fall of communism. The prime minister, Robert Fico, was forced to resign and was replaced by his left-wing populist Smer-SD party MP, Peter Pellegrini. Last year’s parliamentary elections were won by the opposition, paving the way for a new center-right, anti-graft government.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos