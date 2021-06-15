International
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte rejects International Criminal Court investigation into drug war killings
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he will not cooperate with an investigation into the Southeast Asian nation’s drug killings proposed by the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor.
Main points:
- The Philippines left the ICC treaty in 2018
- ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda ends his role this week
- Philippine police have used the right force
Rights groups and critics of drug killings have welcomed the proposal, saying a full-scale investigation would bring justice closer to the families of thousands of people killed.
Despite concerns from the international community about the drug crackdown, Mr Duterte remains popular at home and many Filipinos support his tough stance on crime.
“We will not cooperate because we are no longer a member,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a news conference.
Mr. Duterte canceled Philippine membership in the ICC founding treaty in March 2018.
“We do not need foreigners to investigate drug war killings because the legal system is working in the Philippines,” Mr Roque said, adding that he believed launching a formal investigation was “legally wrong and politically motivated”. “.
ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda sought authorization Monday to open a full investigation into the killings, saying crimes against humanity could have been committed.
The investigation would cover the period July 2016 to March 2019 during which thousands of people were killed in connection with the anti-narcotics campaign.
Ms. Bensouda stressed that the court still had jurisdiction over crimes allegedly committed while the country was still a member of the court.
Ms Bensouda, whose nine-year term as chief prosecutor of the court ends this week, said the information gathered in the preliminary investigation “shows that members of the Philippine National Police and others acting in collaboration with them have illegally killed between several thousand and tens of thousands of civilians during that time. “
She said prosecutors also reviewed allegations of “torture and other inhumane acts and similar events” dating back to November 1, 2011, “we all believe require investigation”.
When he announced he would step down from court, Mr Duterte defended his drug crackdown, saying in a 15-page statement that it was “lawfully directed against the drug lords and instigators who for many years have destroyed the belt current, especially young people “.
Judges in the global court have 120 days to rule on the prosecutor’s request.
More than 6,000 killed
Since Mr Duterte took office in 2016 until the end of April this year, police have killed more than 6,100 suspected drug dealers in harsh operations, government data show.
“The long arm of the law will soon reach out to Duterte and his associates,” former opposition senator Antonio Trillanes said in a statement.
The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines said in a statement: “The perpetrators and architects of these crimes must be held accountable.”
The Foreign Ministry in Manila said the Philippines respected human rights norms and had a “long history of constructive engagement with international and regional partners”.
Mr Roque said police used appropriate force and had “no intention of targeting and killing civilians”.
A government anti-drug agency said in a statement that issues raised against the wrongful officers were being handled and denied that there were “policies that allow, tolerate and forgive killings and other human rights violations”.
Mr Duterte’s only six-year term ends in June next year, and analysts say he would like an ally to win the presidency to protect him from possible legal challenges and political retaliation once he loses his immunity from office. .
ABC / tela
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]