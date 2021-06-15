Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte rejects International Criminal Court investigation into drug war killings

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he will not cooperate with an investigation into the Southeast Asian nation’s drug killings proposed by the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor.

Rights groups and critics of drug killings have welcomed the proposal, saying a full-scale investigation would bring justice closer to the families of thousands of people killed.

Despite concerns from the international community about the drug crackdown, Mr Duterte remains popular at home and many Filipinos support his tough stance on crime.

“We will not cooperate because we are no longer a member,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a news conference.

Mr. Duterte canceled Philippine membership in the ICC founding treaty in March 2018.

“We do not need foreigners to investigate drug war killings because the legal system is working in the Philippines,” Mr Roque said, adding that he believed launching a formal investigation was “legally wrong and politically motivated”. “.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda will step down this week. ( AP: Bas Czerwinski

ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda sought authorization Monday to open a full investigation into the killings, saying crimes against humanity could have been committed.

“There is a reasonable basis to believe that the alleged conduct was committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack directed against a civilian population in accordance with or in continuation of a state policy,” Ms Bensouda said in a report.

The investigation would cover the period July 2016 to March 2019 during which thousands of people were killed in connection with the anti-narcotics campaign.

Ms. Bensouda stressed that the court still had jurisdiction over crimes allegedly committed while the country was still a member of the court.

The Philippine president takes the blame for the brutal deaths Since taking office in 2016, police have killed more than 6,000 people under harsh drug policy. Read more

Ms Bensouda, whose nine-year term as chief prosecutor of the court ends this week, said the information gathered in the preliminary investigation “shows that members of the Philippine National Police and others acting in collaboration with them have illegally killed between several thousand and tens of thousands of civilians during that time. “

She said prosecutors also reviewed allegations of “torture and other inhumane acts and similar events” dating back to November 1, 2011, “we all believe require investigation”.

When he announced he would step down from court, Mr Duterte defended his drug crackdown, saying in a 15-page statement that it was “lawfully directed against the drug lords and instigators who for many years have destroyed the belt current, especially young people “.

Judges in the global court have 120 days to rule on the prosecutor’s request.

More than 6,000 killed

Since Mr Duterte took office in 2016 until the end of April this year, police have killed more than 6,100 suspected drug dealers in harsh operations, government data show.

“The long arm of the law will soon reach out to Duterte and his associates,” former opposition senator Antonio Trillanes said in a statement.

The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines said in a statement: “The perpetrators and architects of these crimes must be held accountable.”

The Philippines’ war on drugs has resulted in overcrowded prisons. ( AFP: Noel Celis

The Foreign Ministry in Manila said the Philippines respected human rights norms and had a “long history of constructive engagement with international and regional partners”.

Mr Roque said police used appropriate force and had “no intention of targeting and killing civilians”.

A government anti-drug agency said in a statement that issues raised against the wrongful officers were being handled and denied that there were “policies that allow, tolerate and forgive killings and other human rights violations”.

Mr Duterte’s only six-year term ends in June next year, and analysts say he would like an ally to win the presidency to protect him from possible legal challenges and political retaliation once he loses his immunity from office. .

