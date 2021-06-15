Meridian Hackensack Child Health Recognized for National Excellence by US News & World Report – News Network, Press Releases





June 14, 2021 US World News and Report, in its inaugural ranking of state and regional hospitals, has ranked Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center # 1 Best Children’s Hospital in New Jersey and 20 best children’s hospitals in the mid- region Atlantic at its Best Child Hospitals Report. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center were again ranked in the top 50 for pediatric cancer care in the 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospitals ranking. The combined pediatric cancer program for both children’s hospitals took the national rankings for the third year in a row. No other pediatric cancer program at a children’s hospital in New Jersey was recognized. This continues to be a great honor – to once again be ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the United States and this year for the first time, in the Mid-Atlantic region, said Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health . I commend the leadership of both the children’s hospitals and the many members of our team who work day in and day out to care for our patients. This is a confirmation of our fulfillment of the great mission to provide exceptional care for children and their families. We are pleased to know of our children’s hospitals here in New Jersey, across the region and country, said Judy Aschner, MD, Hackensack Meridian Healths Childrens General Practitioner. These rankings are a testament to our quality results, innovative programs and teamwork, and also a manifestation of what we strive for when caring for children – providing expert and compassionate care. Our combined teams of pediatric cancer programs not only deserve this great recognition, but also our appreciation for providing, year after year, the best child care that is rooted in innovative treatments and research at the forefront of caring for cancer in New Jersey and the country, said Harpreet Pall, MD, MBA, CPE, Chair of Pediatrics at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. The best hospitals for children RANKINGS recognize the top 50 child hospitals across the US in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology. We continue to practice life-changing compassionate pediatric medicine and are humbled to be involved in elite children’s hospitals, said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief executive of the hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, health and population, Hackensack Meridian Health. Pleasures our pleasure to serve the children of New Jersey as an academic teaching hospital with many experts, with strong areas of specialization, among them pediatric oncology, said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief executive of the hospital at Children’s Hospital K Hovnanian and Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. I echo and thank the combined program teams for providing the latest treatment to thousands of children cared for at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, said Kenneth N. Sable, MD, MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health.

We are grateful for the recognition, and for the opportunity to serve the community by offering innovative work in cancer care such as pediatric oncological immunotherapy, said Ihor S. Sawczuk, MD, FACS, Regional President, North Market, Hackensack Meridian health.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos