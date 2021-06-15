The Metropolitan Police has been described as institutionally corrupt and its commissioner, Cressida Dick, has been personally censored for obstruction by an independent investigation set up to investigate the murder of private detective Daniel Morgan.

Findings of an independent panel investigating Morgans murder in 1987 prompted calls from his brother, Alastair, for Dick to consider her position and denounce the actions of the largest Britains police force.

The panel findings were a victory for the Morgan family’s 34-year long struggle for justice during which they said they endured being lied to, fobbed, harassed [and] degraded by those institutions in which they believed they had the right to rely.

But within hours Met rejected the main findings of the reports and rejected Morgans’s call for Dick to consider leaving. The two men who could oust the Commissioner the Home Secretary and the Mayor of London made it known that she still enjoyed their full confidence.

On 10 March 1987 Daniel Morgan, 37, was found murdered in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south London, with an ax stuck in his head.

He was a private detective based in south London and with his business partner, Jonathan Rees, ran an agency called Southern Investigations. He would continue to do extensive work for News of the World.

The Met had earlier admitted in 2011 that corrupt officers protected the killers and the panel said a murder investigation that was possibly solvable had been undermined, possibly fatally.

Five investigations by the Met have failed to provide a conviction, and concerns about police misconduct, and links between corrupt officers and parts of the tabloid media, led the government to order an investigation in 2013.

Dick, then an assistant commissioner, had to make the Met promise to cooperate fully with the panel, which was given no legal authority to investigate, and thus relied on those who were investigating by agreeing to submit evidence.

The panel accused the force of raising concerns about its reputation over properly tackling corruption. He said Met misled the grieving Morgans public and family, exacerbating their pain.

The panel criticized police delays in granting access to a database of relevant documents, called Holmes, and Dick is named as one of those responsible. The Panel has never received any reasonable explanation for the refusal during the seven years so far [then] assistant commissioner Dick and her successors to secure access to Holmes’s accounts on Daniel Morgan’s independent panel, they said.

The panel’s chairwoman, Ms. OLoan, said the Met owed the Morgan family and the public an apology for decades of its misleading statements about the extent and role of corruption and foot-dragging. She said: We believe that Metropolitan policies first goal was to protect themselves. In doing so, they compounded the suffering and trauma of the family.

The Metropolitan Police were not honest in their dealings with the Daniel Morgans family, or the public. The family and the public apologize.

The report said: The culture of Metropolitan politics of confusion and lack of sincerity is unhealthy in any public service. Hiding or denying failures, for the sake of the public image of organizations, is dishonesty on the part of the organization for the sake of reputation. In the views of the panels, this constitutes a form of institutional corruption.

The Panel believes its finding, that the largest Britains police force was corrupt and obsessed with its cover-up, is as seismic as the historic finding of the 1999 Macpherson report that institutional racism advocated Stephen Lawrence’s killers.

But despite the damn criticism of the force she leads and of her personal decisions, Dick seems to retain substantial top-level support.

A source close to Patel said: The interior secretary has full confidence in the commissioner. We expect the entire Met leadership to respond positively and openly. Sadiq Khan also signaled that she would not crash due to findings of obstruction and concealment, but he said the issues raised in the report should be addressed to ensure that such a thing never happens again.

Dix’s senior aide, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave, made it clear Met believed the eviction from the panel could be overcome: I do not think the commissioner has any need to consider her position.

For the Morgan family, almost two generations of the war provided historical findings. They said: At almost every step, we found ourselves lying, shy, harassed, degraded and released from time to time. What we were asked to endure was nothing less than torture, and this has changed our relationship with this country forever.

We witnessed the repeated refusal of those in charge of the Metropolitan Police and the Ministry of the Interior to address the problem that sparked them in the face: the serious police corruption and crime that surrounded the murder and its aftermath.

Patel said she had written to Dick requesting Mets’s response to the report and had asked her Majestys Inspectorate of the Consulate to review the report’s findings and that an Independent Police Conduct Office (IOPC) review would be forthcoming.

The report criticized former Met police chiefs for their links to the former News of the World newspaper, owned by Rupert Murdoch, because the former Sunday tabloid was so closely associated with a private detective agency run by a suspect for murder. The agency was renamed Southern Investigations and later Law & Commercial.

The trial of former Met Method Commissioner Lord Stevens, who left the Met and later wrote a column for News of the World, was also questioned.

The report said it was appropriate for the panel to state that the links demonstrated between staff at the highest levels of the Metropolitan Police and people working for a crime-related news organization in connection with the murder of Daniel Morgan are of a serious public and legitimate concern

In 2017, four Met-targeted men sued the force in the high court, alleging malicious prosecution. Among them were Rees and his brothers-in-law, Glenn and Garry Vian. They denied the murder charges. The three men lost their case against Met but won a subsequent appeal and were awarded 414,000 among them. A fourth man, Sid Fillery, accused of violating the course of justice, won part of his claim. He left the Met in 1988 after serving as a detective.

Met offered a ransom of $ 50,000 for information leading to a conviction and a new forensic review in case new techniques provide new data.