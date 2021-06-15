Biden, EU call for ceasefire to focus on threats from ChinaExBulletin

footprint Olivier Hostel / AP

President Biden on Tuesday announced a ceasefire in a lengthy trade war with the European Union, saying it was time to put aside the war and focus together on the growing trade threats posed by China.

His stop in Brussels at EU headquarters was the last part of his mission to mend ties with allies that were strained by his predecessor’s only approach before sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

“I have made the case that the US and Europe and democracies everywhere are stronger when we work together to advance our common values ​​such as fair competition and transparency. Today’s announcement shows exactly how this can work in practice,” he said. said Biden in a statement.

Biden also started a trade and technology council during his session with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, president of the European Council.

The High Level Group will work on strategies to have common standards for new technologies such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, regulations on technology platforms and export controls, and proposals to reform the World Trade Organization in all areas where China poses a significant challenge.

The United States and the EU have fought for 17 years over the use of tools such as subsidized loans and tax breaks to support the airspace sector. In 2019, the World Trade Organization ruled that both sides were violating the rules.

The WTO authorized the United States to apply tariffs on $ 7.5 billion in imports from the EU to tariffs affecting not only aircraft but items such as wine and cheese. At the time, then-President Donald Trump called it a “great victory.”

The WTO also allowed the EU to impose tariffs on $ 4 billion in US exports.

In March, shortly after Biden took office, US and EU negotiators agreed to suspend tariffs for four months. The new ceasefire extends the suspension by five years.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told reporters that the deal was a model for trade in other sectors that China has confused.

While she did not specifically mention U.S. tariffs on European steel and aluminum exports, those Trump-era tariffs were also driven by Chinese metals flooding markets.

European allies were particularly offended when Trump hit tariffs on their steel and aluminum exports justifying them as necessary to protect U.S. national security.

These fees remain. Biden said his administration has not had enough time to resolve them. Asked Sunday how he justified keeping Trump-era tariffs, Biden pierced. “One hundred and twenty days. Give me a break. You need time,” he said.

The two sides hope to resolve the dispute by the end of the year, they said in a statement after the meeting.

Trade agreements are one of the many areas that the Biden administration must perform in order to be able to reap the benefits of its foreign policy approach.

While Biden brought allies to the G-7, NATO and the EU on board with him the concept of taking a tougher stance on China, there are some details on how this will happen.

There may have been convergence around the idea that “China is the challenge of our time, and that like-minded countries should work together,” said Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

But some European countries remain nervous that being overly aggressive could backfire, hurting trade and investment with Beijing. “We have seen a growing tendency in China to retaliate against countries that criticize it,” Glaser said.

And despite the “positive veneer” and goodwill in Biden’s initial tour, the Allies are wondering what they will see in the next administration, or the one after that, said Andrea Kendall-Taylor, who advised Biden’s team during the transition to the White House. .

“Members of the European Union are concerned that President Biden is an anomaly and that we could very easily turn to a Trump-like president where Europe’s alliances and values ​​are questioned,” said Kendall-Taylor, now with the Center for New American Security.

Biden and his team are fully aware that they need to do a better job selling the benefits of their foreign policy when they return home. Biden talked about this during his campaign,

“Everything we do in our foreign policy should be ultimately judged by the metrics if it is making life better, safer and easier for families in the United States,” the senior administration official said.