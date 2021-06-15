International
Biden, EU call for ceasefire to focus on threats from ChinaExBulletin
Olivier Hostel / AP
President Biden on Tuesday announced a ceasefire in a lengthy trade war with the European Union, saying it was time to put aside the war and focus together on the growing trade threats posed by China.
His stop in Brussels at EU headquarters was the last part of his mission to mend ties with allies that were strained by his predecessor’s only approach before sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.
“I have made the case that the US and Europe and democracies everywhere are stronger when we work together to advance our common values such as fair competition and transparency. Today’s announcement shows exactly how this can work in practice,” he said. said Biden in a statement.
Biden also started a trade and technology council during his session with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, president of the European Council.
The High Level Group will work on strategies to have common standards for new technologies such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, regulations on technology platforms and export controls, and proposals to reform the World Trade Organization in all areas where China poses a significant challenge.
The US and the EU laid the foundations of the world economy and the rule-based international order after World War II. Together@POTUSand EU leaders begin work to update those rules to protect our health, our climate and to ensure the democracy given to our people. https://t.co/EVDtxXdSI3
– Jake Sullivan (@ JakeSullivan46) June 15, 2021
The United States and the EU have fought for 17 years over the use of tools such as subsidized loans and tax breaks to support the airspace sector. In 2019, the World Trade Organization ruled that both sides were violating the rules.
The WTO authorized the United States to apply tariffs on $ 7.5 billion in imports from the EU to tariffs affecting not only aircraft but items such as wine and cheese. At the time, then-President Donald Trump called it a “great victory.”
The WTO also allowed the EU to impose tariffs on $ 4 billion in US exports.
In March, shortly after Biden took office, US and EU negotiators agreed to suspend tariffs for four months. The new ceasefire extends the suspension by five years.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told reporters that the deal was a model for trade in other sectors that China has confused.
While she did not specifically mention U.S. tariffs on European steel and aluminum exports, those Trump-era tariffs were also driven by Chinese metals flooding markets.
European allies were particularly offended when Trump hit tariffs on their steel and aluminum exports justifying them as necessary to protect U.S. national security.
These fees remain. Biden said his administration has not had enough time to resolve them. Asked Sunday how he justified keeping Trump-era tariffs, Biden pierced. “One hundred and twenty days. Give me a break. You need time,” he said.
The two sides hope to resolve the dispute by the end of the year, they said in a statement after the meeting.
“for Europe, China is really an important trade and economic partner” so it is an achievement for President Biden “to have such harsh statements about China at these 2 European summits” Heather Conley e @ CSIS to @ nikschifrin @ NewsHour
– Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) June 14, 2021
Trade agreements are one of the many areas that the Biden administration must perform in order to be able to reap the benefits of its foreign policy approach.
While Biden brought allies to the G-7, NATO and the EU on board with him the concept of taking a tougher stance on China, there are some details on how this will happen.
There may have been convergence around the idea that “China is the challenge of our time, and that like-minded countries should work together,” said Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.
But some European countries remain nervous that being overly aggressive could backfire, hurting trade and investment with Beijing. “We have seen a growing tendency in China to retaliate against countries that criticize it,” Glaser said.
And despite the “positive veneer” and goodwill in Biden’s initial tour, the Allies are wondering what they will see in the next administration, or the one after that, said Andrea Kendall-Taylor, who advised Biden’s team during the transition to the White House. .
“Members of the European Union are concerned that President Biden is an anomaly and that we could very easily turn to a Trump-like president where Europe’s alliances and values are questioned,” said Kendall-Taylor, now with the Center for New American Security.
Biden and his team are fully aware that they need to do a better job selling the benefits of their foreign policy when they return home. Biden talked about this during his campaign,
“Everything we do in our foreign policy should be ultimately judged by the metrics if it is making life better, safer and easier for families in the United States,” the senior administration official said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]