How to mark yourself FIU News

If you are trying to find an internship or a job, you know what it is like to present yourself and your qualifications through resume or interviews.

It’s hard How do you lower your education, your experience and why would you be a valuable team member, all in one document or in a half hour conversation?

Branding is essential.

To help students understand exactly what it means to have a “brand” and how to manage their brand to succeed in the workforce, John Sotham, one of the career counselors for College of Communication, Architecture + Arts (CARTA), shared some of his keynote suggestions at a recent seminar hosted by Academic and Career Success Division.

Here are the top five acquisitions.

1. Everyone has a brand.

Even if we do not think about it, Sotham explained, everything we do says something about ourselves, what we value, what we enjoy, and how we interact with others.

“Your brand is an ongoing process of creating, placing and communicating a clear statement or image of who you are to others,” Sotham said.

We can often think of communicating our brand through LinkedIn resume or profiles. But there is much more to it. It includes interactions, behaviors, behaviors. Are you friendly Are you polite Are you professionally dressed?

“You are building your brand every day,” he said. “Your brand is already there.”

2. You need to evaluate and manage your brand.

Before managing your brand, you need to understand what your brand is. Sotham recommends doing some simple exercises to help you discover your brand.

First, describe yourself using three words. Are you creative? Shy? At the exit? Loyal Technician? The adjectives are endless. Come up with three that suit you.

Next, ask yourself, “What are the three words that others will use to describe me?”

Sotham says it is important that you be honest with yourself. Do people perceive you as good? Guess what? Lazy? Diligent?

Then, evaluate your skills, values ​​and interests. What are you passionate about? What motivates you? Who do you look at? What do you like? What are your long-term professional or personal goals?

This is important because it will help you set your goal.

3. Develop a professional goal.

“Present that perfect job or that perfect environment,” Sotham says. Then, research.

He recommends finding job search pages and playing with the search tool. Look for different job titles or different combinations of titles and fields that interest you. He says you may find a job you have never heard of – but it sounds perfect to you.

You do not need to understand your entire career, but if you have an idea of ​​what you want to work for, you will be better prepared to develop a brand that speaks to your purpose.

If you want to become a film director, your brand will look different from someone who wants to become a doctor.

4. Learn to communicate your brand in a few seconds.

“He has to ‘read’ very quickly,” Sotham says. This does not mean that a resume or LinkedIn profile should be extremely short. “That means someone can scan it and get the brand.”

This can be achieved through a combination of photos that show who you are (ranging from business style professionals to creators like the arts), an engaging description of yourself or your history, and clear messages about you or your goals.

While many times computers scan resumes for keywords, Sotham mentioned that there are still people reviewing resumes.

“If it’s a human review, they usually know if they have a potential candidate for about 10 to 15 seconds.”

If your appraiser finds a strong, cohesive brand in just a few seconds, that’s a good sign.

5. Managing your brand means being true to yourself.

Your brand must be authentic. It must be IT. You can not live someone else’s brand or try to make yourself fit into a brand that is not genuine.

Make sure your vision for your brand really comes from you and your motivations.

Before posting on social media or saying something thoughtless to someone, Sotham said it’s a good idea to ask yourself, “Will this help my brand?”

In the end, the brand may show a question that touches us not only as professionals – but as people.

“Who do I want to be?” Then, try to become that person.

This is your brand.

