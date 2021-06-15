Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels are now available worldwide





Cupertino, California Apple today announced Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, the global market for premium podcast subscriptions, is now available. Starting today, listeners in more than 170 countries and regions1 can purchase individual show subscriptions and channel shows through channels, making it easy to support their favorite creators, enjoy new content, and unlock additional benefits, such as ad-free listening and early access, directly to Apple Podcasts . Listeners can discover thousands of subscriptions and channels featuring brand new shows across many genres and formats, including news, comedy, sports and real crime, offering listeners premium experiences that help them stay informed, entertained, connected and inspired. These include subscriptions to performances by essential independent voices such as Birthful with Adriana Lozada, Pantsuit Politics with Beth Silvers and Sarah Stewart Holland, Snap Judgment with Glynn Washington, and You Had Me At Black with Martina Abrams Ilunga; major studios such as Lemonada Media, Luminary, Realm and Wondery; and major media and entertainment brands, including CNN, NPR, the Washington Post, and Sony Music Entertainment. With Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, listeners can experience previously unheard stories at Luminarys The Midnight Miracle with Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey and Dave Chappelle and The Revisionist History of Pushkin Industries with Malcolm Gladwell; the upcoming chapters of the apocalyptic thriller QCODEs Blackout, starring Rami Malek and Aja Naomi King, and Realms Orphan Black, starring Tatiana Maslany; the unrivaled chemistry and clever comments that drive CNN The Handoff, and Politicos Playbook: Deep Dive; and much more. Listeners may not get enough of their favorite podcasts and want a simple way to support the extraordinary creators that make them possible, said Oliver Schusser, Apple vice president for Apple Music and the Beats. Now, listeners can enjoy new content and additional benefits for thousands of new and popular podcasts, along with millions of free shows, with more coming each week. Apple Podcasts subscriptions will help creators grow their business and continue to make podcasting an important source of information, entertainment, connectivity and inspiration to hundreds of millions of listeners worldwide. Discover Subscriptions and Channels

When listeners purchase a subscription to a show, they automatically follow the show and the page is updated with a Subscriber Edition tag so they know they have access to the premium experience. Listeners can discover channels for their favorite podcasts from each page of the show and through Search, explore recommendations from the “Listen Now” and “Browse” tabs and share channels using “Messages”, Mail and other apps. As listeners subscribe to channels, the Listen Now tab expands with new lines that provide easy access to and subscription to all content on the channel. Listeners subscribing to two or more channels will see a row of My Channels on the “Listen Now” tab, where they can browse and watch all the shows on offer.

