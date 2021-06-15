Will the Australia-UK trade agreement be in Australia’s interest? History has shown that we must be careful

Expect to hear more trade in the coming days as Australia has just agreed to the broad terms of a new trade agreement with the UK.

Why should you care?

Well, politicians and business groups want to talk about trade deals, as if they are beneficial to everyone.

Speaking before reaching an agreement, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham who oversaw the initial negotiations as a former trade minister said it would be a major victory for farmers and small businesses.

“This will only be done if it is a good deal for Australia,” he said.

But what does the history of Australian trade agreements show?

Their results are not always attractive.

Trade creation or trade diversion?

Through the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, Australia went through a period of “liberalization” of trade.

He saw us significantly lowering our tariffs and other trade barriers in a deliberate attempt to open up to the world.

We did it without binding agreements with other countries, believing that trade liberalization was good for its own sake.

China’s trade war failed To the chagrin of Beijing’s bureaucracy, Australian trade is booming, bringing a quick turnaround from the COVID-inspired crisis that crippled the global economy last year, writes Ian Verrender. Read more

However, that era came to an end in the late 1990s, after many of the world’s economies had removed many of their old trade barriers.

Then a new era began.

In the new era, “preferential” trade agreements became very popular, where countries began to sign more trade and investment agreements with each other, or with separate regions, to the exclusion of others.

In many cases, the preferential nature of the agreements has led to trade “diversion” (where trade is diverted to the preferred country or countries) rather than “creation” of trade.

In this new era, Australia signed its first preferential agreement with Singapore in 2003 and its second with the United States in 2005.

The so-called Australia-United States Free Trade Agreement (AUSFTA)

AUSFTA went beyond tariff liberalization.

According to Shiro Armstrong, from the Australian National University of Australia-Japan Research Center, this led to the US receiving preferential treatment in the post-2005 foreign investment control regime in Australia.

Free trade agreements can hurt trade. That is why The very idea of ​​a free trade agreement is a contradiction. You do not need a complex deal to trade freely. Read more

“AUSFTA included stricter protections for intellectual property (IP) holders, particularly U.S. pharmaceutical companies and copyright holders,” Dr. Armstrong wrote in 2015.

It also forced dramatic changes to the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme (PBS).

Origin of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

PBS was introduced in Australia in the 1940s.

It began with the wartime government of John Curtin Labor.

Mr Curtin wanted to provide free medicine to citizens who submitted a doctor’s prescription to a pharmacist, with the government reimbursing the pharmacist.

It was part of his post-war reconstruction plan that provided “full employment” and free medicine for post-war Australians, to spread the benefits of economic growth more widely.

He also wanted to take advantage of the antibiotic revolution.

Labor Prime Minister John Curtin (left) and his cashier Ben Chifley (right) fought to introduce the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme in the 1940s, to make critical medicine affordable for all. ( Supplied

“It was a response to the need to provide access to a surge of sulfonamide antibiotics, streptomycin, penicillin for the entire population, not just the minority able to afford them,” wrote Martyn Goddard, in the Australian Medical Journal in 2014. .

The scheme took more than a decade to set up and start work as imagined, thanks to ruthless political opposition.

“[It] “was immediately and successfully opposed by doctors and the conservative opposition, which saw universal health care as a secret plan to nationalize medicine,” Mr Goddard wrote.

But it proved popular with voters and eventually became the cornerstone of Australia’s healthcare system, with the Commonwealth government using its power to value critical low-cost medicines.

It remained intact during the era of trade liberalization in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

PBS was discontinued by AUSFTA

However, in the early 2000s, the Howardgovernment coalition allowed U.S. trade negotiators to bargain for the rules governing PBS during negotiations for the Australia-US trade agreement.

A Senate inquiry into the trade deal asked why this was allowed.

“By allowing PBS to enter into a trade negotiation in the first place, the government has opened the door to forces that may ultimately be unable to control them,” the 2004 investigation warned.

The Productivity Commission later agreed.

“Bringing in-country-focused regulation aimed at good public outcomes, such as PBS, under the umbrella of trade agreements risks incurring substantial and unforeseen costs,” she concluded in 2010.

In 2014, ANU’s Thomas Faunce found that the cost of Australian medicines was negatively impacted by that trade deal.

“Central to PBS processes is the idea that drugs with identical or similar clinical outcomes should have similar prices, known as reference prices,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, the PBS reference price process was significantly interrupted by the Australia-US Free Trade Agreement (USAFTA) although this is not something the Australian Government is willing to accept.”

Australia-China trade agreement

Sometimes trade deals can be made loudly, but can then be railroaded by dismantling political relations.

Take the Australia-China trade agreement, which entered into force in late 2015.

In agriculture, the so-called “ChAFTA” eliminated China’s remaining tariffs on Australian barley and angelica imports in December 2015 and included a plan to rapidly reduce tariffs on other agricultural exports.

China’s dream ‘over’ After 12 months of trade war, Australian farmers and miners are warned that relations with China may not normalize, but many have already begun to find success in emerging markets. Read more

As part of the deal, Chinese tariffs for Australianwine of 14 to 20 percent were eliminated by January 2019.

Tariffs for Australian dairy products up to 20 per cent were set to be eliminated by January 2026, and beef tariffs from 12 to 25 per cent would be eliminated by January 2024.

In this preferential trade, the Australian government actively promoted trade by appreciating Australia’s advantage over its main agricultural competitors, including the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

But now, with China waging a trade war against Australia, the ChAFTA promise has been dashed.

After eliminating summer tariffs of 14 to 20 percent, they have now been replaced with new tariffs of more than 200 percent that will last for five years.

China imposed an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley imports for five years. Alsoshte also placed severe restrictions on imports of Australian meat products.

New Australia-UK trade agreement

Just a few problems with trade deals that have been signed in the last two decades.

Prepare to hear more specifics about the recent trade agreement between Australia and the UK in the coming months.

The UK Government has been eager to sign this agreement.

Following his decision to leave the European Union, he had to renegotiate trade agreements with a host of countries.

What impact will Australia have in the long run?