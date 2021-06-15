CDC now calls Delta coronavirus variant a ‘concern variant’





variant of concern the name is given to virus strains that scientists believe are more transmissible or can cause more serious disease. Vaccines, treatments, and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a disturbing variant. Previously, the CDC had considered the Delta variant as an variant of interest.

The CDC said the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, shows increased transmissibility, possible reduction of neutralization by some monoclonal antibody treatments under emergency authorization, and possible reduction of series neutralization after vaccination in laboratory tests.

Covid-19 cases have dropped in recent months in the United States, but there is concern that could change as vaccination rates slow and the Delta variant spreads.

In one Covid-19 White House Conference last week , Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci encouraged everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19, noting that the Delta variant was in circulation in the United States at a rate similar to the first turning point in the UK, where the variant is now dominant. “We can not allow that to happen in the United States,” Fauci said, calling the UK experience “such a powerful argument” for vaccination. be responsible for the most recent increase in cases in the UK and a case study in Scotland The variant is It is believed be responsible for the most recent increase in cases in the UK and a case study in Scotland published Monday found that it was associated with about twice the risk of hospitalization compared to the Alpha variant, B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the UK. The UK announced on Monday that mitigation of coronavirus restrictions will be delayed for another four weeks, until July 19, following an increase in cases and, in particular, the growing prevalence of the Delta variant. Delta variant in the United States As of Sunday, the Delta variant was responsible for about 10.3% of U.S. Covid-19 cases, according to Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translation Institute, whose explosion.info has followed variants throughout the pandemic. It may not seem like much, but the speed with which it is spreading is disturbing. “It doubles every seven to 10 days, which means when three weeks pass from now, this variant will be dominant,” Topol said. “It means we have two or three weeks to come up with vaccination to stop this trend.” in the United States and has been since about Vaccinations generally seem to keep variants under control. Alpha voltage, for example, is the dominant strainin the United States and has been since about in late April . But with exceptions such as Michigan, this did not cause an increase in cases in most parts of the country. Topol said the US was able to “stand up” and “completely skip vaccination” when the variant arrived in the United States. With the Delta variant, Topol is not so optimistic. “This is the most disturbing variant so far, because it is another 60% more adhesive than Alpha, so it is a kind of super hub,” Topol said. But the vaccination rate is stagnating. While 43.9% in the US is fully vaccinated , according to the CDC, the rate at which people are being vaccinated has slowed. In Mississippi, nearly 29% of the population is fully vaccinated. In Alabama it is less than 31%. In Arkansas, less than 33%. In Louisiana, Georgia and Wyoming it is less than 34%, according to CDC data. Vaccines and the Delta variant The good news is that people who are fully vaccinated seem to have strong protection against the Delta variant. A study published in Lancet found that a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine was not enough, but after the second dose, Pfizer-BioNTech provided 79% protection against the Delta variant. This compares to the 92% protection against the Alpha variant. Another analysis from the public health agency in England found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine seemed 96% effective against hospitalization. Dr. Peter Hotez, director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Vaccine Development Center, told CNN New Day Tuesday that he is “extremely concerned” about the Delta variant, although two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines look like function “really well” to defend against it. Now is the “time of crisis,” Hotez said, looking back at the influx of coronavirus cases across the South last year, when a “terrible” wave of cases emerged in July and August. “I have to believe this, with this new Delta variant, the same thing will happen again to anyone who is either unvaccinated or just a single dose of the vaccine,” he said. “And so it’s time for everyone to get vaccinated, because even if you want to get vaccinated tomorrow or your teen tomorrow, it will take five to six weeks to get both of those doses of vaccine and then another week after that.” .

CNN’s Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

