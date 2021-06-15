International
CDC now calls Delta coronavirus variant a ‘concern variant’
Covid-19 cases have dropped in recent months in the United States, but there is concern that could change as vaccination rates slow and the Delta variant spreads.
“We can not allow that to happen in the United States,” Fauci said, calling the UK experience “such a powerful argument” for vaccination.
The UK announced on Monday that mitigation of coronavirus restrictions will be delayed for another four weeks, until July 19, following an increase in cases and, in particular, the growing prevalence of the Delta variant.
Delta variant in the United States
It may not seem like much, but the speed with which it is spreading is disturbing.
“It doubles every seven to 10 days, which means when three weeks pass from now, this variant will be dominant,” Topol said. “It means we have two or three weeks to come up with vaccination to stop this trend.”
Topol said the US was able to “stand up” and “completely skip vaccination” when the variant arrived in the United States.
With the Delta variant, Topol is not so optimistic.
“This is the most disturbing variant so far, because it is another 60% more adhesive than Alpha, so it is a kind of super hub,” Topol said. But the vaccination rate is stagnating.
In Mississippi, nearly 29% of the population is fully vaccinated. In Alabama it is less than 31%. In Arkansas, less than 33%. In Louisiana, Georgia and Wyoming it is less than 34%, according to CDC data.
Vaccines and the Delta variant
Dr. Peter Hotez, director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Vaccine Development Center, told CNN New Day Tuesday that he is “extremely concerned” about the Delta variant, although two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines look like function “really well” to defend against it.
Now is the “time of crisis,” Hotez said, looking back at the influx of coronavirus cases across the South last year, when a “terrible” wave of cases emerged in July and August.
“I have to believe this, with this new Delta variant, the same thing will happen again to anyone who is either unvaccinated or just a single dose of the vaccine,” he said. “And so it’s time for everyone to get vaccinated, because even if you want to get vaccinated tomorrow or your teen tomorrow, it will take five to six weeks to get both of those doses of vaccine and then another week after that.” .
CNN’s Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.
