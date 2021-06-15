



On the eve of its Geneva summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House unveiled the names of nine nominated ambassadors, leaving many of the world’s most high-profile posts still vacant.

Tom Nides, a former deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration and a longtime executive at Morgan Stanley, will be appointed ambassador to Israel.

Former Colorado Sen. Ken Salazar, who served as secretary of state in the Obama administration, will be named the top U.S. diplomat in Mexico.

Julianne Smith, a former Biden national security adviser when he served as vice president, will be appointed ambassador to NATO.

The White House released the names of the nine nominees for ambassador in a statement Tuesday from Washington. The list included foreign career service officers to be appointed ambassadors to Paraguay, Costa Rica and Guinea, Sri Lanka and the Gambia. High-profile posts across Europe, Asia and beyond are not included in the list released on Tuesday. The White House is still in the process of verifying some of the people Biden has decided on, officials said, but the process is not over yet. Sullenberger was a prominent supporter of Biden and last year ousted former President Donald Trump as “completely unfit” for the office. He will be appointed to represent the United States on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization. All nominees undergo confirmatory hearings in the narrowly divided Senate, meaning none of the ambassadors are likely to be in their posts before late summer or early fall. The other nominees are: Julie Chung, for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Social Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka; Sharon L. Cromer, for US Ambassador to the Republic of The Gambia; Troy Damian Fitrell, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Guinea; Marc Ostfield, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Paraguay; Dr. Cynthia Ann Telles, for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Costa Rica. Leading diplomats in China, Japan, India and several European countries are expected to be among those included in the first wave of nominees for ambassadors. But the verification and notification process with host countries is still ongoing, officials said, with the White House expected to make more announcements soon. The list includes several top donors, former senators and their spouses, say people familiar with the election for CNN. One of the biggest questions still hanging about the search for U.S. ambassadors is the St. Louis court. James, which is the prestigious post in the UK, where Biden visited last week at the first stop of his trip abroad. Nicholas Burns, a career diplomat who has served the presidents of both political parties, is still expected to be appointed ambassador to China, people familiar with the search said. Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago, the Illinois congressman and the first White House chief of staff in the Obama administration, is still expected to be appointed ambassador to Japan, according to people close to the search. Even since Biden took office, political circumstances in some key countries have changed. Israel is the biggest example, with a deadly conflict last month leaving the country to a ceasefire and possibly a new prime minister. The Biden administration’s policy on the Middle East will be considered during confirmation hearings, which are expected to take place later this summer. From Capitol Hill to the Middle East, Nide’s selection has been the subject of considerable discussion for weeks among close Israeli observers. A top Democratic donor, Nides served as chief operating officer at Morgan Stanley before stepping down in 2010 to work under Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He returned to Morgan Stanley in 2013 as vice president. Nides is married to CNN executive Virginia Moseley, who is the country’s longest-serving vice president of news. This story has been updated with additional reporting.

