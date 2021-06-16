MLB announces new guidelines to prevent the use of foreign substances





Starting Monday, Major League Baseball will improve its enforcement of rules prohibiting the application of foreign substances to baseballs.

MLB announced on Tuesday that it has provided guidance to all 30 clubs and referees to serve as a uniform standard for consistent enforcement of the rules, including regular checks of all pillars, regardless of whether a manager of opposing clubs makes a request.

Under the new guidelines, any pitcher who possesses or applies foreign substances in violation of the rules will be removed from the game and automatically suspended in accordance with past rules and precedent. Suspensions under Rule 3.01 are 10 games. Initial pitchers will have more than one mandatory game check and facilitators should be checked at the beginning of the start when entering or leaving the game, whichever comes first. Typically, inspections will take place between scheduled periods or during height changes to give referees sufficient time to conduct a full check without delaying the game.

Players will be paid during suspensions for this offense; repeat offenders will be subject to progressive discipline. Clubs and club staff will also be disciplined for failing to ensure compliance with these rules.

After an extensive process of repeated ineffective warnings, gathering information from current and former players and others across the sport, two months of comprehensive data collection, listening to our fans and thoughtful discussion, I decided that new application of foreign substances is needed to level the playing field, Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. I understand that there is a history of foreign substances being used on the ball, but what we are seeing today is objectively very different, with much more compressive substances being used more often than ever before. It has become clear that the use of foreign substances is usually exacerbated by trying to gain better control of the ball over something else – an unfair competitive advantage that is creating a lack of action and an uneven playing field.

Although Rules 3.01 and 6.02 (c) and (d) prohibit the application of foreign substances, the use of adhesives has been widespread and tacitly accepted by managers, players and teams for decades as a means of reducing the brightness of the ball and its improved field control. .

But as pitchers have learned how to use substances to improve their rotation rates, the issue and its effect on offensive performance has become much more pronounced, leading to this league intervention.

MLB had informed clubs before the 2021 season that it would make an effort to assess the prevalence and effects of foreign substances in sport through the use of data collection, on-site monitoring of clubs and pit areas, video review and collection. of balls drawn from the game. This process, along with complaints from position players, pitchers, referees, coaches and managers, spurred new guidance.

This is not about any individual player or club, or blaming, Manfred said, it is about a collective shift that has changed the game and needs to be addressed. We have a responsibility to our fans and the talent of generations competing on the field to eliminate these substances and improve the game.

Bill Miller, president of the Association of Great League Emperors, issued a statement in support of the MLB decision.

The integrity of the competition is of paramount importance to us, Miller said. We have worked diligently with MLB to develop an implementation system that will treat all players and clubs equally.

Rule 3.01 states that no player should intentionally bleach or damage the ball by rubbing it with soil, rosin, paraffin, licorice, sandpaper, sandpaper or other foreign substance. Rule 6.02 (c) extends that rule by stating, inter alia, that a pitcher may not apply a foreign substance of any kind to the cannon; devalue the ball in any way; throw a shiny ball, saliva ball, mud ball or enamel; have on his person or in his possession, any foreign substance; or attach something to his hand, finger or wrist (e.g., Band-Aid, tape, Super Adhesive, bracelet, etc.).

An argument offered by some pitchers in favor of the use of foreign substances is that it will prevent damage by limiting the number of batons hit by the fields. However, the number of stroke strokes is higher than ever, with the four highest HBP levels since 1901 all coming in the last four years, suggesting that foreign substances used by pitchers are do little to protect the attackers.

The details of the improved implementation protocols are as follows:

Initial pitchers will have more than one mandatory game check, and each facilitator pitcher must be checked either at the end of the entry he entered the game or when he is removed from the game (whichever occurs first). Generally, inspections will be conducted between entry time or after lift changes to avoid a game delay and to allow the referee to conduct a full check, including the hat, handle, and fingertips of the pitcher.

Emperors can perform a check at any time during the game when the referee notices that the baseball has an unusual sticky sensation to it, or when the referee notices a pitcher going to the glove, hat, belt or any other part of his uniform or body recovers. or apply what may be a foreign substance.

A player who possesses or applies foreign substances in violation of the rules of the game will be immediately removed from the game and suspended. The judge team will be the sole judge if the rules have been violated.

The use of foreign substances is not subject to challenge using the review system.

Although prohibitions on foreign substances do not apply exclusively to pitchers, the pitcher will ultimately be responsible for any cannon delivered with a foreign substance on it. If a player other than the pitcher is found to have applied a foreign substance to baseball (e.g., the attractor applies a foreign substance to the baseball before throwing it back into the pitcher), the position player and pitcher will be removed and automatically suspended

Attractors will also undergo routine inspections. Emperors will also inspect a position player if they observe behavior consistent with the use of a foreign substance from the pitcher. Position players will not be expelled because they have a foreign substance in their glove or uniform unless the referee determines that the player was applying the substance to the ball to assist the pitcher.

A player who refuses to cooperate with an inspection conducted by the referee will be presumed to have violated the rules, resulting in an expulsion from the game and a suspension.

The rosin bags in the mound can be used according to the rules. All substances except rosin are prohibited according to the rules of the game which clearly indicate that players may not apply a foreign substance of any kind to the ball and may not have any foreign substance on its person, or in its possession. . Players may not intentionally combine rosin with other substances (e.g. sunscreens) to create additional adhesions or risk extraction and suspension. Pitchers are advised not to apply sunscreen during night games after sunset or when playing in stadiums with closed roofs. To ensure standardization of the rosin bag, clubs must present the rosin bag along with the game balls to be reviewed by the referees before the start of each game.

Club staff who assist players to use foreign substances, treat foreign substances, disguise the use of foreign substances, interfere with the collection of baseballs or otherwise report such breaches of the rules of the game will be subject to fines and / or suspension by the Commissioner.

Any club employee who encourages a player to use foreign substances, or otherwise trains a player on how to use a foreign substance in violation of the rules, will be subject to severe discipline from the Commissioner to, including placement on the roster ineligible.

Clubs and club staff are subject to sanctions for failure to properly educate and manage or police their staff and players to ensure compliance with the rules. The Investigation Department will investigate clubs whose players regularly break the rules to determine the extent to which club staff were aware of or otherwise repealed the practice.

Clubs cannot replace a player who has been suspended for a foul on the pitch.

The MLB will closely monitor the effect of this policy on competition and player health and may make future modifications to the extended implementation guidelines, as appropriate.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos