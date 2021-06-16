



After the largest expedition ever to the Arctic, scientists warn that the turning point of global warming may have already been reached.

The global warning may have already passed an irreversible turning point, warned the scientist who led the largest expedition ever to the Arctic. Presenting the first findings of the worlds largest mission to the North Pole, an expedition involving 300 scientists from 20 countries, Markus Rex said on Tuesday that researchers had discovered that Arctic ice was receding faster than ever before. The disappearance of sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first mines in this minefield, one of the turning points we first set off when we pushed the heat too far, he said during the presentation in the German capital, Berlin. And basically one might ask if we have not already trodden this mine and have already started the explosion. The $ 165 million expedition returned to Germany in October after 389 days crossing the Arctic, bringing devastating evidence of a dying Arctic Ocean and warnings about ice-free wines in just decades. He also brought 150 terabytes of data and more than 1,000 ice samples. Data collected during the expedition included readings on the atmosphere, ocean, sea ice, and ecosystems. Markus Rex [John Macdougall/AFP] Rex said scientists discovered that the Arctic Ocean ice had receded faster in the spring of 2020 than since the census began, and that the spread of sea ice in the summer was only half as large as decades ago. The ice was only half as thick and temperatures were measured 10 degrees higher than during the Fram expedition undertaken by explorers and scientists Fridtjof Nansen and Hjalmar Johansen in the 1890s. Due to the smaller surface ice of the sea, the ocean was able to absorb more heat during the summer, on the other hand it means that the formation of ice sheet in autumn was slower than usual. Only the assessment in the coming years will allow us to determine whether we can still save Arctic sea ice all year round through a strong climate protection or whether we have already passed this important point in the climate system, Rex added, asking quick actions to stop heating. Stefanie Arndt, who specializes in sea ice physics, said it was painful to know that we are probably the last generation to experience an Arctic that still has a sea ice cover over the summer. This sea ice cover is gradually shrinking and is an important living space for polar bears, Arndt said, recalling observations of seals and other animals in the polar habitat. To conduct the research, four observation zones were placed on sea ice within a radius of up to 40 kilometers (25 miles) around the Polarstern spacecraft missions. Among the data collected were water samples from beneath the ice to study plant plankton and bacteria and to better understand how the marine ecosystem works in extreme conditions. More than 100 parameters were measured almost continuously throughout the year. The abundance of information will feed into the development of models to help predict how heat waves, heavy rains, or storms might look in 20, 50, or 100 years.







