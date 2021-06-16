Men’s College World Series Forecast and Schedule 2021 for Omaha

The College Men’s World Series 2021 field is set. Stanford and NC State Wolfpack super-regional surprises will kick off at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday, June 19th. Before the first court in Omaha, Neb., Let’s take a look at the last eight teams staying in the 2021 college baseball season.

So what do we know about the Omaha 8? Five super-regional seeds of host Arizona, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt advanced while Arkansas and Texas Tech were expelled. The SEC heads three schools with both ACC and Pac-12 represented by two each. The State of Tennis, by the way, leads all the states with two teams left in the hunt.

Here is the schedule:

Saturday, June 19 Game 1: Stanford vs NC State | 2 pm ET | ESPN

Game 2: Vanderbilt Vs. Arizona | 7 pm | ESPN Sunday, June 20th Game 3: Tennessee vs Virginia | 2 afternoon | ESPN2

Game 4: Texas vs Mississippi State 7 pm | ESPN2 Monday, June 21st Game 5: The loser of Games 1 vs The loser of Games 2 | 2 afternoon | ESPNU

Game 6: Winner of Games 1 vs Winner of Games 2 | 7 pm | ESPN Tuesday, June 22nd Game 7: The loser of Games 3 vs The loser of Games 4 | 2 afternoon | ESPNU

Game 8: Game Winner 3 vs. Game Winner 4 | 7 pm | ESPN2 Wednesday, June 23rd Game 9: 7 pm | ESPN Thursday, June 24th Game 10: 7 pm | ESPN2 Friday, June 25th Game 11: 2 in the afternoon | ESPN2

Game 12: 7 pm | ESPN Saturday, June 26th Game 13: 2 afternoon | ESPN (if required)

Game 14: 7 pm | ESPN2 (if required) CWS Finals (Best 3 Series) Game 1: 7 pm | Monday, June 28th ESPN2

Game 2: 7 pm | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN

Game 3: 7 pm | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if required)

Here is a quick look at the eight teams this season in Omaha:

Arizona

University of Arizona Athletics / Josh McCoy



Sorry if that sounds like a broken record, because no doubt we wrote about this nauseam offense. But Arizona formations were simply sensational throughout the season. Wildcats now called WildBats enter Omaha with the best offense on the field, passing the home key 8.6 times per game. They also have the highest hitting average (.329), base percentage (.428) and weakening percentage (.513) of any of the remaining eight teams. Arizona advances to Omaha after an Ole Miss 16-3 blast in the super region and is making its 18th appearance at the CWS. That should create a fantastic opening night from Omaha as the Wildcats tackle pulls Vanderbilt heights on June 19th.

State of Mississippi

Mississippi State Athletics



Omaha is becoming a home away from home for Diamond Dawgs. This is the third consecutive trip to TD Ameritrade Park for Mississippi State, which is the longest current line in college baseball. The Starkville loyalists certainly helped, packing Dudy Noble Field with 40,140 fans over the weekend series with Notre Dame, the new NCAA record for a three-game series on campus. It was also the super appearance of the Mississippi region towards the fifth straight … under four different coaches. Chris Lemonis is set, a perfect 2-for-2 in CWS appearances as head coach. Diamond Dawgs hope Omaha is the deja vu again: The state of Mississippi opened the season with an 8-3win score over Texas, the same team against which it opens in Omaha.

State NC

North Carolina State Athletics



That Wolfpack victory was something. Beenshte did quite a bit about the obstacles this team overcame, starting 1-8 in the ACC game but making it to the ACC tournament final. Then, after a 21-2 bludgeoning in his super-regional opening game, NC State kept his composure and knocked Arkansas to seed No. 1 in two draw games one runner. And it wasn’t just Arkansas with some sort of No. 1, but it was a team headed into one of the greatest basketball seasons in history, opening the season with three straight wins against super-regional hosts and not missing a series of weekends all year Jose Torres and Pack do not seem to be interested, and NC State is Omaha connected for the first time since 2013.

Here is some interesting news. Last Saturday in the DII baseball championship game, Wingate a small school from North Carolina knocked down the Central Missouri Mules with seed No. 1 in a historic shock for its first national championship. Later that day, NC State also a North Carolina school toppled No. 1 Arkansas. But wait, there is more. Central Missouri, one of the most historic programs in DII history, won its first title in 1994. Their head coach? Current Arkansas captain, Dave Van Horn.

Stanford

Stanford Athletics



What an impressive super regional victory for the Cardinal. Stanford entered Lubbock and wiped Texas Tech on its home turf, a home field that the Red Raiders were 4-for-4 in super-regional wins during the Tim Tadlock era. The win of the series clinics was a dominant one at the time: Alex Williams scored 10 in a full stoppage of the game, while Brock Jones (above) destroyed three runs at home, knocking out six of the Cardinal’s nine runs. Stanford returns to Omaha for the 17th time and the first since 2008. David Esquer is making his first trip as Stanford head coach, but he has a lot of CWS experience as Cardinal: Esquer played for Mark Marquess on the squad national champion 1987.

Tennessee

Tennessee is advancing to World College College for the first time since 2005

It’s been a long time, but the Volunteers are back at World College for the first time since 2005. They reached Omaha with a 15-6 victory over SEC LSU opponent, a game in which Tennessee set the NCAA tournament record. with six runs at home. Jake Rucker led the way with two blasts as five different Volumes sheltered. The win also held Tennessee a perfect 5-0 win over LSU this season, the first time a team has beaten LSU five times in a season since 1984. Blake Tidwell signed the deal, taking his tenth win of the season. He joins Chad Dallas as only the third duo in Tennessee history to each have double-digit wins in a season.

TEXAS

Texas beats South Florida to advance to World Series College

Texas is back in the college world series. It’s the 37th time the Longhorns have reached so far in a season. To put it in perspective how ridiculous that number is, the next closest team is Miami (FL) with 25. Texas was included as both the regional and super regional tournament for the first time since 2004, and as a friend of NCAA.com Kendall Rogers stressed, Longhorns have only dragged the first half across the NCAA tournament. Now she has a chance to add to more of her data. While the Longhorns are tied for second place for most CWS titles of all time (6), they hold the record for most CWS runners-up with six, more CWS wins with 85 and more CWS games with 146. Texas had the World Series first Most Outstanding Player in Tom Hamilton and had the second most MOPs all the time with six. The long-awaited return to Omaha is finally upon us to have a bit of normalcy with one of the great programs of all time is quite enjoyable.

Vanderbilt

Remember the comeback in 2019 when the Vandy Boys won World College College? The sensation of Commodores first student Kumar Rocker (above) came of age quickly that June. It started with that legendary 19-stroke shot, with no blows to the super regional against Duke and continued to Omaha, where he won two games and was the 2019 CWS Most Outstanding Player. Rocker is fine with his old tricks in the 2021 tournament. He tackled seven closed interventions to open the regional tournament and followed him with 7.2 holiday interruptions against East Carolina in the supers. He also scored 20 in 14.2 inings raised. Vandy is pursuing his first repeated CWS title in 10 years, and a hot Rocker will surely help. The NCAA Kumar Rocker tournament is just another pitcher, and this is bad news for opposing formations.

Virginia

The late Grand Slam raises Virginia to the college world series

The Knights are back in familiar territory. Head coach Brian O’Connor led Virginia to the NCAA regional for 14 consecutive years from 2004-17, including the CWS Championship series in 2014-15. But Hoos had a three-season break from the NCAA tournament, and it looked like No. 4 was on the trip in late March when Virginia was 11-14 overall and an unimpressive 4-12 at the ACC. But that has been the story for Virginia throughout the season. Hoos dropped Game 1 at Columbia Regional before winning three straight victories against elimination, to lose Game 1 with DBU in the super region. The way Virginia is playing in the face of elimination, it is not excluded that O’Connor and Tim Corbin face in Omaha for the third time since 2014.

(Everything Statistics and rchords through NCAA.org.)