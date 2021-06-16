Punjab expert group to study how good vaccines are in the context of new variants





Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday led a group of experts led by Dr Gagandeep Kang to begin studying the effectiveness of vaccines in the context of new Covid-19 variants. The full genome ranking for months has shown that while in March, about 95 per cent of the cases detected were due to the UK variant, in April 2021, the Delta variant began to grow and by May it had become dominant, reaching almost 90 per cent It was also a matter of concern that the Brazil (B1) variant had risen from one per cent in April and was at 8 per cent in March, the Prime Minister said at the Covid review meeting. He underlined the need to take more analyzed samples to have a clear picture and formulate a proper strategy. Councilor Dr. KK Talwar said a group of experts was being formed to analyze the audit of patients who had been in support of fans during the second wave to provide lessons for the future. Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan told the meeting that Dr Talwar was trying to arrange for genome sampling at Patialas Rajindra Hospital. The Prime Minister also ordered the tracing of all cases of black fungus (mucormycosis), which currently stand at 441 in the state. Of these, 51 have already recovered and 308 are undergoing treatment, the meeting was informed. Of the 441 total cases, 388 were from Punjab and others from other states, Health Secretary Hussan Lal said at the meeting, while informing that there is an adequate supply of medicines to treat the disease. Calling for timely preventive steps against a possible third Covid wave, through the identification of early signs, the Prime Minister also directed the health and medical education departments to continue testing at around 50,000 samples per day. Contact tracking and testing should be held at 15 for positive patients, he said, while also stressing the need to strengthen monitoring and management of home isolation cases. The Prime Minister ordered steps to ensure adequate supplies of Fateh testing equipment, medicines, equipment, with proper health services to be maintained, especially in rural areas and small towns. We need to consider placing Fateh kits in each health and wellness center and other facilities to ensure timely availability, he added. Corona Mukt Pendu Abhiyan should continue in full force, the Prime Minister said, noting that almost 1.6 crore individuals (38 lakh families) had already been screened under the campaign, which had resulted in the identification of 6982 positive patients. He also urged interested officials to ensure that pehras teekri continue and other enforcement measures are in place to ensure that positivity in these areas is maintained. The micro-control strategy, without stigmatizing, should continue, he stressed. The Prime Minister also directed the departments to speed up recruitment to ensure adequate manpower, supported by a timely increase in capacity, and the strengthening of the care program in all L2 / L3 facilities in the public and private sectors (especially in the district with scale high fatality of the issue). The state needs to prepare for 25 per cent more beds than in the second wave, he said. He urged the health department to use the gap between the second and third waves to train specialists, especially in areas with shortages, such as life-saving anesthesia skills. He also expressed appreciation to Dr KK Talwar and his team for the brainstorming sessions they held with Indian and international experts for continued improvements to tackle the ongoing pandemic.

