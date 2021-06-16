Some hospitals do not see new patients with COVID-19, but the delta variant may reverse the progression

More hospitals in the US are spending days without seeing any new patients with COVID-19, but despite the positive sign, concerns remain that the delta coronavirus variant may start filling the beds again.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country had more than 400 hospitalizations at COVID-19 during the first week of June. This was significantly lower than in early January when the US had more than 6,600 hospitalizations.

UNC hospitals in North Carolina said its ICV COVID-19 ward went 36 hours without having a patient in early June, the first time in more than a year.

“You know it was really rewarding … we needed a spirit,” said Dr. Ashley Henderson of FOX Television Stations on Tuesday. “I can’t stress enough how challenging the last year and a half has been for so many.”

As of Monday, North Carolina reported 134 adults in ICU COVID-19 across the state. This was down from the 243 ICU cases reported a month ago.

Henderson attributes the continuing decline in ICU cases to hospital safety protocols and the ability to identify cases more quickly through testing and vaccinations. More than 41% of the total population of the state has been fully vaccinated.

Catching the symptoms of COVID-19 in humans earlier allows doctors to treat them, she said.

“Our community has been really good at getting vaccinated,” she added. “Our businesses are still asking people to wear masks.”

California Marin County Hospitals reported Monday that they had no patients admitted to COVID-19 hospital that day, the first time in more than a year. The last time was May 3, 2020, just before a huge increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.

The event arrived a few days before Gov. California Gavin Newsom to lift almost all COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

“I think we were really given a reason to celebrate,” said Dr. Karin Shavelson for FOX Television Stations. “We have been given something to see as an achievement and we have tremendous gratitude for our community and all their support.”

Shavelson praises vaccines for achieving milestone. County health officials said 89.1% of residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – one of the highest vaccination rates nationwide and nationwide.

“The pattern could not be clearer that vaccines protect us,” said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis in a declaration. “We are seeing benefits in preventing more serious diseases and it is another reason why we feel ready to move forward with the reopening of our local economy.”

According to Greenwich Free Press in Connecticut, Greenwich Hospital had two days that there was no COVID-19 case last week. The news came as the city plans to lift its mask mandate later this month.

“There is a continuing sense of optimism,” Dana Marnane, vice president of public relations at Greenwich Hospital, told a news conference last week. “We need people to keep getting vaccinated. Let ‘s keep up the momentum.”

But there are concerns that the most dangerous and deadly variant of the COVID-19 delta could increase hospital admissions, especially among unvaccinated Americans.

“This is always a concern,” Henderson said. “I still like to believe that we will not see a wave as big as we saw, you know, in the winter months.”

The spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus will pose a serious risk this summer to people who are not fully vaccinated, according to Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health.

“If you have not been vaccinated, this is a potentially very dangerous time because the Delta variant is spreading,” Jha said on Tuesday in the latest edition of the COVID: What Comes Next podcast hosted by The Providence Journal. “It’s about 6% of infections in the United States now, doubling every two weeks. If you do the math, in about four to six weeks we’re going to start approaching half … By mid-August, it will be prevalent variant in the United States “.

Vaccination is still the best protection, he said.

Health officials said the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are proving effective against the delta variant.

According to the CDC, more than 145 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, representing 43.9% of the total U.S. population.

Americans received a grim reminder that the country is still in pandemic turmoil as the death toll reached a new milestone on Tuesday. More than 600,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Even so, the data show that pandemic status is improving. The U.S. reached 500,000 deaths at the end of February and it took nearly four months to amass another 100,000.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.