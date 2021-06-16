The UN sought to investigate the sharing of Rohingya data





The United Nations improperly collected and shared data from more than 800,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, passing it to Myanmar, the country where they fled, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said, calling for an investigation. Over the past three years, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has registered hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladeshi camps, enabling Dhaka to provide them with the identity cards they need to access essential assistance and services. But, according to a new HRW report yesterday, the refugees were generally unaware that the data they were providing would also be used by the Bangladeshi government to provide details on them to Myanmar authorities, with a view to possible repatriation. UNHCR denied this, with spokesman Andrej Mahecic saying the agency had clear policies to ensure the preservation of the data we collect when registering refugees worldwide. But HRW said refugees often did not realize that data had been collected, including photos, fingerprints and biographical data, can be shared with Myanmar. This, the report said, was particularly troubling in the case of the approximately 880,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, many of whom fled a 2017 coup in Myanmar that UN investigators said was genocide. UN refugee agency data collection practices with Rohingya in Bangladesh were contrary to the agencies’ own policies and exposed refugees to further risk, Lama Fakih, director of crisis and conflict at HRWs, said in a statement. The group interviewed 24 Rohingya refugees between September 2020 and March 2021 about their UNHCR enrollment experience at Coxs Bazar, along with aid workers and others who witnessed or participated in the enrollment. The UN agency insisted that its staff asked Rohingya for permission to share their data on repatriation qualification assessments and explained that the so-called Smart Card needed to access assistance would be issued regardless of whether they agreed to share information. He also said he had provided individual advice to ensure that refugees fully understood the purpose of the exercise. But all but one of the 24 refugees told HRW they were never told the data would be used for anything beyond the placement of aid. They were given a receipt with a checkbox stating that they had agreed to share the data with Myanmar, but only in English, which only three of them could read. What soon became clear to us is that the Rohingya we spoke to had not been asked for informed consent, said senior HRW researcher Belkis Wille. She called on the UNHCR to conduct an investigation to look carefully at why the decisions at the time were taken as they were. Wille acknowledged that it was difficult to generalize based on the small number of refugees HRW had interviewed. But it showed reports that Bangladesh had sent data on at least 830,000 Rohingya to Myanmar almost every Rohingya refugee in the country. It is hard to imagine that everyone would have agreed, she said. AFP







