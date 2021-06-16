China sends record 28 military planes to Taiwan-controlled airspaceExBulletin





footprint Taiwan Ministry of Defense through AP

Taiwan Ministry of Defense through AP China has flown 28 fighter jets into Taiwan-controlled airspace, the largest ranking of its kind since the Taiwanese government began publishing information about frequent interventions last year. The flights are widely seen as part of an effort by Beijing to increase pressure on Taiwan, a self-governing democracy with about 24 million people off the Chinese coast that the Chinese government considers part of China. Of Taiwan said the defense ministry it crashed planes, deployed missile defense systems and issued radio warnings as Chinese planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification area south of the island on Monday. China describes flights such as routine. Large flights have often followed actions from Taiwan or the United States that Beijing does not approve of. Monday’s incursion came a day after NATO leaders expressed concern around China as a growing security threat. The day before, the leaders of the Group of Seven met in Europe promised to work together against China’s “non-market” economic policies and criticized China for human rights. Of China Foreign Minister decreed both statements. In April, China sent 25 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense identification area after the State Department said it was making it easier for U.S. officials to meet with Taiwanese officials. And last August, China flew by plane across the line between Taiwan and the mainland when Taiwan hosted then-US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Recent flights included 20 Chinese fighter jets, four H-6 bombers (one variant of which is nuclear-capable), several early warning aircraft and an anti-submarine aircraft, according to Taiwan’s defense ministry. A defense ministry graph showed that the planes followed a route similar to previous flights, flying southeast between the southern tip of Taiwan and the Pratas Islands, which Taipei controls. Some then turned northeast, flying to the far side of the island before retreating and heading home. The G-7 statement last week also mentioned Taiwan by name, stressing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. This pushed Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to tweet her thanks “#Tajwan “is committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, and will continue to work with our global partners to ensure regional security,” she said. The Biden administration has promised closer ties with Taiwan, even though the two have no formal diplomatic relations. The State Department has urged Beijing to halt attempts to intimidate the island and instead engage in dialogue.







