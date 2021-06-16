London, Ont. council unanimously supports motion to denounce car attack, Islamophobia – London

A move to denounce the car attack last week in London, Ont., Denounces Islamophobia and commits to working with London’s Muslim community received unanimous approval from the city council on Tuesday.

Motion, filed by Neighborhood 3 Coun. Mo Salih and Neighborhood 13 Coun. Arielle Kayabaga, comes in response to the deadliest mass murder in London history.

Salman Afzaal, 46, Madiha Salman, 44, Yumna Salman, 15, and Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed in the attack near Hyde Park and South Carriage. The only survivor was 9-year-old Fayez Afzaal, who received serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have referred to the attack as a hate crime and say the Muslim family was targeted because of their faith.

A move by Coun. Salih & Couns. Kayabaga to denounce Islamophobia and last week’s attack goes 15-0. The movement also calls for further steps to be taken, along with support for a call for a summit of national action on Islamophobia. The full motion, along with the added change, below #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/V2ezswleWH – Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) June 15, 2021

At the forefront of denouncing Islamophobia and last week’s attack, the motion also called on city staff to work with the local Muslim community and other stakeholders “to help end Islamophobia and report back on the results of of this work. ” The work could include identifying funding sources for possible anti-Islamophobia initiatives, the movement said.

City staff are also directed to seek input from the Muslim community on how to better remember and honor victims of the attack, as well as how to best highlight and honor local contributions from the Muslim community.

The councilors also voted to add a change from Mayor Ed Holder and Mayor Josh Morgan that aims to ensure London is ready to attend any national action summit aimed at dismantling Islamophobia.

Last week, the House of Commons unanimously backed a call by NDP London-Fanshawe MP Lindsay Mathyssen for the government to convene a national emergency action summit on Islamophobia before the end of July.

Salih, one of two councilors who filed the motion, opened the discussion on the issue, thanking the community for pouring support that followed last week’s attack.

“I am comforted by the fact that when hatred appears, Londoners suffocate it with love,” Salih said.

“But we have to face the reality that for many Muslim Londoners who love London, we have never felt the love behind it. Just for existence, just to be a Muslim. “Islamophobia is real.”

Kayabaga echoed Salihu’s feelings and talked about how difficult last week has been for London, but said there is work to be done.

“We have all taken time to mourn for the Muslim community, with our Muslim brothers and sisters, and we have vowed that after the mourning phase, we must take action,” Kayabaga said.

The District 13 councilor said the call to action is not just for political leaders, adding that leadership can extend to homes, neighborhoods and families.

“When hatred shows up in our city, we have to stand together and fight it,” Kayabaga said.

“Last year, when we were condemning anti-darkness, we said we would be a city that would be anti-racist, and a year later we would have to face this conversation again … I really hope to do so I do not have to face this conversation again. “

After the motion received unanimous approval from the council, a moment of silence was held in honor of the victims of the vehicle attack.

On Monday, a spokesman for the victims’ family revealed that Fayez, the nine-year-old injured in the attack, had been released from the hospital and was recovering at home with the family. He is expected to fully recover.

The 20-year-old accused in the attack faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. On Monday, Crown prosecutors claimed that every criminal offense constituted an act of terrorism.

The case is back in court on June 21.

The story goes down the ad

















2:27

Hundreds pay tribute to Muslim family killed in London, Ontario attack





